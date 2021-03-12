Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 03-12-2021

Wipe that sweat off your brow, we made it through another week of madness. More and more people may be putting Twitter down to escape from the daily doom updates, and in doing so they could be missing out on some of the hilarity that is still out there trying to make the world not seem so glum. Thankfully you have us, and it's Friday, which means it's once again time for the funniest tweets of the week!

Michelangelo's a party dude, but Donatello knows machines. Raphael is crude and rude, while Leonardo is a natural leader. pic.twitter.com/tKGfbXZE3j — The Trans Cyberian Orchestrator (@theirstargs) March 10, 2021

The new fragrance at Bath and Body Works “Knuckleberry Blossom” is a feisty blend of musk, anger and Covid fatigue. pic.twitter.com/KcKSoVIXeU — Diane (@wordzgirl) March 7, 2021

People fancasting John Krasinski as Reed Richards forget that Krasinski already has a prominent role in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/KjXwLcUfWO — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) March 5, 2021

YOU WERE IN THE ALAN PARSONS PROJECT?!?!? https://t.co/W652WaBOkm — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 10, 2021

I’m pretty excited to show off how a year of being indoors with plenty of time to self reflect did not make me a better person — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) March 5, 2021

if i had been on one date with meghan markle i would probably keep that in my back pocket as a funny story at parties instead of melting down and losing my job, but that’s why im not piers morgan — mike ginn (@shutupmikeginn) March 10, 2021

A big part of being an adult is just calming yourself down all the time — Steve Hernandez (@BigHern) March 7, 2021

This dumb sherberty asshole right here. pic.twitter.com/uzEjnPTPXi — Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) March 8, 2021

Have they cast the cocaine bear yet? — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) March 10, 2021

Am I getting more migraines because my mother is visiting, or because my mother is visiting? I guess we’ll never know. — Jesse Thorn (@JesseThorn) March 11, 2021

I made dino nuggets and covered them in Tabasco sauce so I could pretend I was on Hot Ones. — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) March 11, 2021

Didn’t realize until just now that I shot all day wearing two left shoes pic.twitter.com/XfLL2RJdIx — Steve Agee (@steveagee) March 11, 2021

I will, for you, Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/2uMwDTcNgJ — Anna Jayne (@ajlobster) March 9, 2021

When you simply cannot be trusted pic.twitter.com/0jMAdjmrAc — Rebecca Baird-Remba (@thecitywanderer) March 10, 2021

Oprah was great but I wish they had gotten Jiminy Glick — Gordon Landenberger (@ghlandenberger) March 9, 2021

