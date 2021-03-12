The Mandatory Funniest ‘Where’s My Money’ Tweets For the New Round of Stimulus Relief Checks

Hello, America. Welcome to another day in the Joe Biden presidency. The good news: recently passed legislation means you will be receiving a third stimulus check in the amount of $1,400 (more if you have dependents). The bad news is: it’s taken so long to get to this point, we’ve already spent it – and then some.

More bad news: who knows how long it will take for the funds to actually hit your bank account. If the IRS has your direct deposit information, rumor has it you’ll see that hefty deposit soon (whatever that means). If you’re old-school and get your tax refunds via paper check, 1) What is wrong with you? It’s 2021! And 2) It’s going to take a while longer. Or forever. Who knows. They don’t call it “snail mail” for nothin’.

While we wait (and wait and wait) for more money to fund our comfort during this endless quarantine, let’s check out some of the funniest tweets about the still-elusive third round of stimulus checks.

harry said where’s my stimulus check — Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 8, 2021

When you ask Joe where your stimulus check at pic.twitter.com/iFa2CVkpsD — Hannah (@HannahFinster) March 10, 2021

The $1400 stimulus check is basically going to my debts which accrued while waiting for said stimulus check. — But I’m not even a Democrat. (@lala6177) March 10, 2021

Corvette corvette…where tf is my stimulus check?! pic.twitter.com/k4fd70l57q — bubblez (@kneecocola) March 4, 2021

*stimulus check hits*

me at petco: where do you keep the monkeys? — menace (@devuIator) March 11, 2021

me waiting for my income tax return, bobcat cares grant, and (hopefully) the next stimulus check as all my bills and responsibilities are destroying my mental health pic.twitter.com/lPC6ahN7L0 — k (@oops_kaleigh) March 6, 2021

Tax return, stimulus check, and cares act? 2021 where the money resides ‼️ #aamu_rys21 pic.twitter.com/RGDhG797vu — Proud Libra (@miasworld16) March 7, 2021

Me waiting for the train after I get my $1,400 stimulus check pic.twitter.com/VLuvn5l85b — A real-life MACHOP (@capedcrusader21) March 5, 2021

Still waiting on that second stimulus check. pic.twitter.com/9LsfT6rf3k — Steve (@SteveinNorcal) March 3, 2021

Waiting for that 3rd stimulus check like pic.twitter.com/zv9C7Pqpoe — DoMinik(@hooltras1944) March 7, 2021

Waiting for my stimulus check pic.twitter.com/poehCDzfMC — even better (@evanfetter) March 4, 2021

me waiting for my stimulus check so I can send it right back to the government to pay my student loans pic.twitter.com/pgaQBOMYEu — tired med tech (@gostisbae) March 6, 2021

my car battery died today and I would like to know where tf my stimulus check is pic.twitter.com/qnI21MwJt2 — Lauryn (@JediLore) March 4, 2021

Stimulus checks should be adjusted to the cost of living. $1400 is like $4 in Boston. — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 11, 2021

i don’t think i can go any longer. this stimulus check needs to hit asap pic.twitter.com/eb2xoMTxEi — Luis (@supluiss) March 11, 2021

“When am I getting my stimulus check?” The government: pic.twitter.com/vx1lhJedgT — Jon (@iamjonattann) March 11, 2021

Tryna get to the point where I Don’t qualify for that stimulus check — Camaad (@camaadp) March 7, 2021

