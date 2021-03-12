Fun
stimulus

The Mandatory Funniest ‘Where’s My Money’ Tweets For the New Round of Stimulus Relief Checks

by Mandatory Editors

Hello, America. Welcome to another day in the Joe Biden presidency. The good news: recently passed legislation means you will be receiving a third stimulus check in the amount of $1,400 (more if you have dependents). The bad news is: it’s taken so long to get to this point, we’ve already spent it – and then some.

More bad news: who knows how long it will take for the funds to actually hit your bank account. If the IRS has your direct deposit information, rumor has it you’ll see that hefty deposit soon (whatever that means). If you’re old-school and get your tax refunds via paper check, 1) What is wrong with you? It’s 2021! And 2) It’s going to take a while longer. Or forever. Who knows. They don’t call it “snail mail” for nothin’.

While we wait (and wait and wait) for more money to fund our comfort during this endless quarantine, let’s check out some of the funniest tweets about the still-elusive third round of stimulus checks.

