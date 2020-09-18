Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week of 09-18-2020

this looks like the photo they add to the headline FLORIDA COUPLE STEALS LION FROM ZOO pic.twitter.com/paLk46bKiy — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) September 18, 2020

THE REASON I SAY MY ZOOM CAMERA IS OFF: technical difficulties THE REASON IT'S ACTUALLY OFF: pic.twitter.com/7liOTi5Mfy — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) September 18, 2020

When you're 4 Dewgaritas deep and Hoobastank comes on the jukebox pic.twitter.com/0ueR1VrBSN — Moribund The Burgermeister (@IAmJRaff) September 15, 2020

Sony:

PlayStation 1

PlayStation 2

Playstation 3

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5 Microsoft:

Xbox

Xbox 360

Xbox One

Xbox One S

Xbox One X

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X

Xbox Chain of Memories

Xbox 358/2 Days

Xbox Birth by Sleep

Xbox Re:Coded

Xbox 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Xbox HD 1.5 Remix — Internet Wife (@yourfavgrandpa) September 14, 2020

Old pic of Joe Biden and his wife Jill. pic.twitter.com/jMmGUcLd01 — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 15, 2020

Now that I have your attention

🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️…. VOTE Nov 3rd!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 15, 2020

Paul Rudd was right about Super Nintendo and he's never led me astray since. pic.twitter.com/HK1LnfbH6C — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 15, 2020

I love cinematographer humor: pic.twitter.com/nCqJypfiGb — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) September 14, 2020

Since "Goblet of Fire" is trending, I'm tweeting this for relevance…. pic.twitter.com/WjWigYXqWA — Resident Stevil (@Resident_Stevil) September 14, 2020

“How are you doing?” has never felt like such an attack. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 17, 2020

I haven’t worn socks in some time. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 16, 2020

Is anyone going to tell us when we are supposed to switch from shorts to sweatpants or do we just decide on our own? — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 17, 2020

Some of us can't bust a nut, and some of us have no nuts to bust, and that's okay! — Dana Whissen (@DanaWhissen) September 16, 2020

My first job I delivered papers on rollerblades while listening to Limp Bizkit on my discman. It prepared me for nothing but a professional lifetime full of regret. — Matt Micheletti (@onmattalon) September 15, 2020

