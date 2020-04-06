Fun / Culture / Entertainment
Tiger King

The 20 Funniest Tweets About Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

by Mandatory Editors

If you haven’t watched Tiger King yet, you either have superhuman restraint, aren’t bored enough by coronavirus quarantine yet, or don’t know a good (bad) TV show when you see it. The Netflix docuseries about rival big cat entrepreneurs is the weirdest, craziest, most outrageous piece of programming to ever hit a streaming service. Everyone is watching it, and you should, too, if only for the shock value. It has all the essential elements of bingeable entertainment: greed, sex, crime, and exotic animals. Sure, it showcases the worst side of humanity, but it’s the ultimate escape from the grim reality we’re living in now. If you haven’t succumbed to the pop culture pressure to watch it, or you want to have a laugh now that you understand all the references from the show, scroll down and check out these 20 funniest tweets about Tiger King.

Cover Photo: Netflix

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.