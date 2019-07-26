Ta-Da! Magician Gets Shot In Head With Arrow During a ‘Magic’ Trick

Magic tricks offer us the opportunity to see illusions that marvel and leave us in a state of wonder. What they’re not supposed to do is leave magicians in near-fatal condition, like this magician who got shot in the head doing a trick with a crossbow.

A magician named Li Lau, who also goes by the name “One Crazy China,” was performing a trick with his partner at a festival in South Africa when an arrow struck Lau in the back of his head. He was taken to a local hospital where he was given stitches. Luckily, it didn’t penetrate his skull, which we’re sure would’ve given him a pretty bad headache.

The magician’s assistant, Brendon Peel, tried to play down the incident, saying that it was overblown by the media. But he, of course, took the time to say it wasn’t his fault. “There was a crossbow involved but we structured the illusion so that it is impossible to be truly fatal,” he said, according to Newsweek. “Also, it was not me who created the effect, it is Li Lau who devised it, I merely assist in the illusion. The media has painted it out as if I physically shot the thing at him. I won’t go in detail how Li’s escape works, which he designed, but at the end of the day it is a trick.”

We hope Lua is OK and gets back to doing magic tricks sooner than later. We also hope he finds a new assistant who doesn’t victim-blame when someone gets hurt.

Photo: tiler84 (Getty Images)

Now let’s see some more magic tricks:

