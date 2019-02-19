Supermoon May Cause Super Sex Vibes, Experts Say

The supermoon happening on Feb. 19 may be your best chance for spontaneous romance under the night sky’s brightest mood light. At a mere 221,000 miles away (arguably as far as the drug store when you suddenly need a condom), this is the closest the moon will ever get to Earth (barring a catastrophe).

Called the Perigree in science-y speak, this month’s full moon will appear 7 percent bigger and 15 percent brighter than your average, totally unexceptional, 50/50-odds-of-getting-laid-tonight full moon. According to lunar gurus (who are only wrong when Mercury is in retrograde), that extra luminescence will put some blood-sugar sex magic in the air come Tuesday night. So get ready to break out the bubbly, a perfectly audible slow jam on the portable, and a big warm blanket — and take this party to the roof. Things are about to get sexy.

Whether you’re obsessed with astrology (hi, Aunt Artemis) or won’t even look at your fortune cookie for fear of its illogical nature, it’s inarguable that sometimes sex is in the air on a massive scale. Check out these five moments when great forces conspired to play cupid of the cosmos.

1/6 Northeast Blackout The Northeast Blackout in 2003 left millions of Americans with nothing to do but, well, pass the time the only way they knew how. Whether it was the profound darkness, the shared excitement of uncertainty, or the need to drink all the beer in the fridge before it went bad, people got it on in record numbers. Night time, after all, is the right time.

2/6 UEFA Cup Semi-Finals FC Barcelona's nail-biting semi-finals win over Chelsea in 2009 ignited a sexual heatwave all across the city. The last-minute goal by Andrés Iniesta had such a zesty effect on his hometown, nine months later Barcelona experienced a 16 percent bump in the birthrate. Score one for team horn-dog!

3/6 Y2K The end of the world can bring out so many emotions. And before the clock struck twelve in the last moments of 1999, the main emotion was arousal. Nobody wanted to die a virgin. Not surprisingly, the population in America increased by nearly 9 percent in the opening decade of the Millennium. It was the dawning of the Age of Aquarius Millennials.

4/6 Hurricane Sandy New Yorkers are some of the most creative people in the world, and when Hurricane Sandy made landfall on the Big Apple, they got a few ideas. Their neighbors in Jersey, however, only got one. Two New Jersey hospitals reported an average birthrate increase of 27 percent, a coincidental number of months after the storm had passed. Jersey gave new meaning to the nickname The Garden State: where the soil becomes fertile after a nice rain.



5/6 End of WWII This is the event that coined the term Baby-Boomer. When soldiers came back from the greatest war in history, the pent-up energy was enough to make heads explode. And they did, leading to the most rapid population growth rate in American history. Why make war when you can make love?

