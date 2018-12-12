Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-12-18
Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.
That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Don’t get your undies in a bunch: Mandatory Monday Memes
1/15
Gutter's full!
2/15
Machine's fucked!
3/15
So true, unless you're sexy Kurt Russell Santa.
4/15
Which came first?
5/15
Not sure he understands how it works, but it'll work.
6/15
Only Andy Richter can make this joke.
7/15
Walk-out porch!
8/15
Eff your life, indeed.
9/15
She passed away 30 years ago.
10/15
Your friendly neighborhood Santa, yeah that'll work.
11/15
Going to have to rethink this shower biz.
12/15
Next year, Santa might be on ho ho house arrest.
13/15
Unfortunate event with very fortunate picture timing. Look away, children.
14/15
Yes please, women, finally.
15/15
And that's why they call it "getting dumped" when it inevitably ends.