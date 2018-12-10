Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-10-18

Let’s face it, any holiday season without funny photos is brutal and damn near impossible to get through. In fact, we’re not just doing this for you all. These endless laughs are just as much for us.

That’s why we’ve done it again, concocting a funny photos collection that will not only brighten your mood and heighten your awareness but might also get you laid off if you enjoy them too much. But they’re not just any old funny photos. They’re simply mandatory.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t get your undies in a bunch: Mandatory Monday Memes

1/15 Not a kid you want to tell to "calm down."

2/15 Exactly what we want to see in a Mexican restaurant.

3/15 Lots of questions here.

4/15 Not as many questions here.



5/15 You thought you were cool, and you were dead on.

6/15 Anyone else obsessed with The Great British Baking Show?

7/15 You've got a lot more than mail.

8/15 We love you, Ron!



9/15 Reality v. Expectation

10/15 You just couldn't take the butcher's word for it, could you?

11/15 Nobody's scoring on this guy.

12/15 Now That's What I Call A Mom 34



13/15 Notice the lack of nearby glass doors.

14/15 Eh, let's get this thing over with already.

15/15 Ladies, never leave your man in charge.