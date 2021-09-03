This 3-in-1 Multi-Tool From KeySmart Will Save You From Contaminated Surfaces

In a world that’s growing more sanitized in an effort to curb the spread of disease, it can be increasingly difficult to perform regular tasks without touching the same surface as an unknown number of strangers. In response to this growing issue of staying clean while sharing public spaces and performing tasks and jobs for one another, new advancements have been made including that of the multi-tool.

You will never have to touch contaminated surfaces directly again with the Safetul 3-in-1 Copper Alloy Multi-Tool. Typically listed at $29, you can grab a 1-pack on sale now for just $24.99. Additionally, you can grab a 2-Pack for $27.99 (reg. $69), and a 4-Pack for $53.99 (reg. $119).

Keeping your hands clean doesn’t just mean that you’ll keep germs away from your insides, it also allows you to keep from spreading germs over your most valued products like your AirPods, iPhone, and more. The Safetul 3-in-1 Copper Alloy Multi-Tool can help prevent spreading germs as it’s a hybrid door opener, button pusher, stylus, and bottle opener. It’s also been called the most advanced copper hand tool in the world. Featuring a compact design and lightweight build, this multi-tool is easy to carry and quite effective.

It features a spring-loaded function that makes it easy to access the button pusher and the stylus without maintaining a bulky and uncomfortable shape while in your pocket. The Safetul also retracts the tip that touches contaminated surfaces so that germs don’t spread into your pocket or purse. Avoid touching contaminated surfaces while in public with this compact and lightweight tool for your keychain, especially while it’s available at such a reasonable price.

Pick up the Safetul 3-in-1 Copper Alloy Multi-Tool for only $24.99 (reg. $29) for a limited time.

