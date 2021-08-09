Want to Illuminate the Crap Out of Your Room? Try This Smart TV LED Backlight

Listen, we depend on the invention of light more than we’d like to admit. And, while some people are still figuring out how brightness works, most of us know that illumination is our friend, especially during nighttime binging and gaming. If you’re a night owl like supermodel Adriana Lima, you’re going to want to invest in this Smart TV LED Backlight for every TV in the house

Here’s what you get with the Smart TV LED Backlight: not to be confused with some little boring night light, these lights have 16 million colors with brightness and saturation to choose from, so you never run out of reasons to shine. Not into just plain ol’ light? No sweat, you can also adjust the brightness to over eight different custom scenes including night, read, meeting, and for setting the mood no matter what the situation is (bow chika wow wow, if ya know what we mean). And, in case you’re feeling super lazy, these strings lights also include a highly sensitive microphone located in the controller which hooks to your favorite voice assistant, so you can just kind of, you know, scream like hell to turn them on. Just connect to your 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, the smart LED strip lights to the Gosund app and you also have the opportunity to sync your lights to your favorite tunes with just your voice and a dream.

Installing the lights are super easy: just clean the surface to make sure it is dustless and waterless, press down for 10 seconds to ensure the tape is firmly into place, connect the USB to your TV, and, bam, ultimate movie light magic right in your home. You can even set a schedule and timer for the lights to make sure they’re always bright and shiny when you need them. It truly couldn’t be any simpler to shine a boatload of LED lights straight into your corneas.

Get the Smart TV LED Backlight, which includes a manual, for $9.99 (Reg. $13).

Prices subject to change.