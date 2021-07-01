<div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/deals" rel="category tag">Deals</a></div><div class="breadcrumb-social"><div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-9c0metel" data-via="Mandatory"></div></div></div><div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="1200" height="800" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_296790_article_image.jpg" class="no-lazy wp-post-image" alt="" srcset="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_296790_article_image.jpg 1200w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_296790_article_image-150x100.jpg 150w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_296790_article_image-390x260.jpg 390w, https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_296790_article_image-768x512.jpg 768w" sizes="(min-width: 1000px), 40vw, 100vw, (max-width: 980px) 766px, (max-width: 750px) 638px, (max-width: 638px) 320px" /></figure></div><h1>This Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, and Basic Emergency Kit Is Perfect for Anyone Trying to Go Off the Grid</h1><span class="share-tools"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 a2a_default_style" data-a2a-url="https://www.mandatory.com/deals/1572454-this-solar-powered-lantern-water-purifier-and-basic-emergency-kit-is-perfect-for-anyone-trying-to-go-off-the-grid" data-a2a-title="This Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, and Basic Emergency Kit Is Perfect for Anyone Trying to Go Off the Grid"> <a class="a2a_button_facebook"></a> <a class="a2a_button_twitter"></a> <a class="a2a_button_reddit"></a> <a class="a2a_button_pinterest"></a> <a class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/admin">CraveOnline</a> <time datetime="2021-07-01">Jul 1st, 2021</time></div><p>It’s no secret or surprise that there are a lot of <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572189-meanwhile-in-california-python-takes-a-bite-out-of-zookeepers-face-in-viral-instagram-video" target="_blank" rel="noopener">remarkably dumb people</a> just freely roaming the earth. And, while you are certainly not one of those scholars, something (<a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572135-meanwhile-in-missouri-infamous-gun-toting-couple-give-up-firearms-in-exchange-for-jail-time-what-will-they-give-their-grandkids-to-play-with-now" target="_blank" rel="noopener">or someone</a>) may happen that causes a catastrophe, and you want to be prepared to go off the grid if you need to. Not to worry, this <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/aqualite-solar-powered-lantern-water-purifier-basic-emergency-kit?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=aqualite-solar-powered-lantern-water-purifier-basic-emergency-kit&utm_term=scsf-496443&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs1QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, And Basic Emergency Kit</a> has everything you need to effectively camp, backpack, and <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571642-meanwhile-in-illinois-carjacker-returns-vehicle-after-finding-toddler-in-backseat-another-sign-parenting-harder-than-prison" target="_blank" rel="noopener">escape imbeciles</a> the safe way.</p><p>Alright campers, rise and shine, here’s what comes with this emergency kit for all of your off-the-grid needs. First and foremost, the kit includes a solar-powered lantern that, not only shines light, but doubles as a smartphone charger, water bottle, and basic emergency kit. Okay, that’s a lot to unpack, let’s digest a little bit: whether you need to give a good SOS signal, find a light to the latrine, or just want to play a sick game of flashlight tag, this lantern has you covered. It includes three modes: normal brightness, high, and SOS flashing lights so you’re never without the right level of protection. Not a total Nature Nick or Nancy? No sweat. The water bottle portion of this lantern includes a water purification straw, so you can sip and savor whatever water you find when you’re in dire need of hydration (we still recommend drinking purified water when you can though, remember, this is only for emergencies). And, when all else fails and you’ve gone and done something really stupid, hidden inside is also a first aid kit, which includes alcohol pads, sting relief pads, and bandages (just do us a favor and don’t forget to take a picture, we love a good wipeout). All of this may sound like it would take up an incredible amount of space in your hiking bag, but seeing is truly believing friends, because it all hooks right to your bag via an included carabiner for portability. <p>Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/aqualite-solar-powered-lantern-water-purifier-basic-emergency-kit?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=aqualite-solar-powered-lantern-water-purifier-basic-emergency-kit&utm_term=scsf-496443&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs1QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, And Basic Emergency Kit</a> for $29.99 (Reg. $34).</p><p><em>Prices subject to change.</em></p> 