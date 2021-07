This Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, and Basic Emergency Kit Is Perfect for Anyone Trying to Go Off the Grid

It’s no secret or surprise that there are a lot of remarkably dumb people just freely roaming the earth. And, while you are certainly not one of those scholars, something (or someone) may happen that causes a catastrophe, and you want to be prepared to go off the grid if you need to. Not to worry, this Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, And Basic Emergency Kit has everything you need to effectively camp, backpack, and escape imbeciles the safe way.

Alright campers, rise and shine, here’s what comes with this emergency kit for all of your off-the-grid needs. First and foremost, the kit includes a solar-powered lantern that, not only shines light, but doubles as a smartphone charger, water bottle, and basic emergency kit. Okay, that’s a lot to unpack, let’s digest a little bit: whether you need to give a good SOS signal, find a light to the latrine, or just want to play a sick game of flashlight tag, this lantern has you covered. It includes three modes: normal brightness, high, and SOS flashing lights so you’re never without the right level of protection. Not a total Nature Nick or Nancy? No sweat. The 2,000mAh internal battery is there when your electronics give out on you when you need them most (you know, like when that Twitter feud is going down and you’re nowhere near your laptop, yeah, that type of emergency).

All of that said, we’ve saved the two coolest parts for last. The water bottle portion of this lantern includes a water purification straw, so you can sip and savor whatever water you find when you’re in dire need of hydration (we still recommend drinking purified water when you can though, remember, this is only for emergencies). And, when all else fails and you’ve gone and done something really stupid, hidden inside is also a first aid kit, which includes alcohol pads, sting relief pads, and bandages (just do us a favor and don’t forget to take a picture, we love a good wipeout). All of this may sound like it would take up an incredible amount of space in your hiking bag, but seeing is truly believing friends, because it all hooks right to your bag via an included carabiner for portability. You’re never going to be in a compromised position again when you grab this bad boy.

Get the Aqualite Solar-Powered Lantern, Water Purifier, And Basic Emergency Kit for $29.99 (Reg. $34).

Prices subject to change.