This Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp Will Give Your Room a Pop of Color Without Being an Eyesore

Now that you’ve finally gotten your pad organized thanks to the last year of pure hell (that’s still going on, by the way, so keep your damn mask on), it’s time to add the flair and pizzazz it needs to go from a shell to a home. Sure, you could make some, uh, really hairy home decor choices, or you could just go for a sure-fire thing with this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp.

Not one to stifle an already small room, this Lamp Depot Minimalist LED Corner Floor Lamp fits perfectly in the corners of any room in the house, including that one closet you have absolutely no floor space in because you just throw things in and hope for the best. Place this bad boy on any floor, the rubber footing will make it an excellent accessory without having to wipe your hardwood down from scuffing. The integrated soft white LEDs are perfect to give your room the look it needs and the light it deserves while avoiding an indoor total eclipse blasting harsh beams straight to your face.

Not a fan of moving? No sweat, lazy pants! This light also includes a remote control that allows you to sift through 16 million colors and over 300 multi-color effects from any chair (still won’t cool the color of that aggressively orange couch you scored at last week’s garage sale though, apologies). There’s no doubt you’ll find the perfect atmospheric lighting for your room in a New York minute with this accent piece. The best part? It’s super lightweight, so you can move it from room to room without having to call in the experts every time the mood strikes differently (or you could just buy multiples, that seems to be the more efficient response to this quandary if we’re being honest).