Learn How to Become the Next Chess Grandmaster With This Training Program

Quarantine has given you plenty of time to try new hobbies. While chess might not have been your thing before, you’ve landed on it as your next conquest and are looking for a simple and effective way to absolutely annihilate your kids at the other side of the board (those little ankle-biters need to be put in their place for living with you rent-free, not even doing the simplest of chores correctly). There’s nothing more we love than a good match, so we’re bringing you The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle to get your game going.

Here’s what you’ll score in this bundle: across 137 hours and 23 lessons, you’ll learn the tricks of the trade to perfect every move, match, and mastery just in time for things to open up and for tournaments to be held again. You’ll get a deep look into strategies like the London System, the Sicilian, and the Endgame Technique, as well as some helpful tips from experts like Grand Master Damian Lemos, FIDE Master Alisa Melekhina, Grand Master Marian Petrov, and so many more.

A true chess beginner? No sweat! This bundle has a full mastery course for people brand new to the board, including an understanding of basic rules and guidelines for minor piece development towards the center, positional chess, quick problem solving, and tactical demands of any position.

The best part? You get lifetime access, so even if you actually become a pro and need a little dusting off later in life, the bundle has you covered for when you return. Just do us a favor. If you do become the next Bobby Fischer, remember to thank the little people (that’s us, in case you couldn’t piece that together).

Get The Ultimate Beginner to Grandmaster Chess Course Bundle for $89.99 (Reg. $747).

Prices subject to change.