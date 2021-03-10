Want to Give Music Producing a Shot? These Ableton Live Classes Have You Covered

Whether you’re tired of your old job or have just always had a passion for music, chances are quarantine has been the perfect time for you to spread your wings and try something new. And while some of us discovered our musical inclination later in life, it’s not too late to try something new.

Take, for instance, getting to know the ins-and-outs of music production with The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle, which is an awesome opportunity to pick up some musical tricks while still you’re still stuck at home.

Ready to jam? Here’s what you get in this bundle: with 8 courses and 110 lessons, you’ll go from being completely inexperienced in the music producing world to creating your own tracks in a cinch. You’ll get a crash course in all things Ableton Live 11, including the basics of music theory, how to use reverb in Live 11, how to use the Arpeggiator MIDI effect, how to write MIDI, the different techniques for writing chords, and so much more.

Outside of the actual music, you’ll also get a crash course in creating video clips for your harmonic masterpieces, how to record an audio into a clip, and some pointers on how to get the wold into words by writing in Live 11.

All courses are taught by music producer, composer and audio engineer Tomas George, who has a pretty extensive resume, including a MMus Masters Degree in Music Production and a BA (Hons) Degree in Music Composition, so he knows a thing or two. The best part? This bundle offers lifetime access, so even if going back to your full-time job in office gets in the way once COVID restrictions are lifted, your pet project preparing you for your next full-time gig will be waiting your arrival at home.

Get The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle for $35.99 (Reg $1,600).

Prices subject to change.