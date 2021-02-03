Your Front Nine Is a Mess—Clean It Up With These 10 Golf Essentials

Ah, golf, a sport that has withstood the test of time and pandemic (which is a feat in itself). While, yes, it is true that golf is a year-round sport, you’ve been slacking. You can say it’s due to social distancing, you can say it’s due to the cold weather, you can even say it’s due to your very rational fear of all things wildlife, but there is no excuse for you not to practice your putt with the way technology is shifting. So, yes, in theory, you have a trillion different excuses as to why your swings are weak and your stroke counts are high, but it’s just easier to blow everyone out of the water trap when you pick up one of these golf essentials. Why? Because nothing tastes better than the anguish of your old foursome.

PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Just because the links are closed doesn’t mean you have to lose progress. Save $59 on the PhiGolf: Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick with code GOLF10.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch

This bad boy measures gradation of slope, distance to the green, hazards, pin placement, and hole layout—talk about a golfer’s BFF. Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $189.99 (Reg. $209).

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer

Like a dumbbell for your golf game, this guy helps you obtain a stronger swing. Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $124.99 (Reg. $149).

Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat

This fella is perfect for puttin’ around and getting a good handle on that handicap, if you have one, that is. Get the Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat for $29.95 (Reg. $44).

Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System

Put one of these on the top of your putter to automatically track shot dispersion, club distances, fairways hit or missed, and greens in regulation. Technology is really somethin’, isn’t it, folks? Get the Golf Pad TAGS Automatic Game Tracking System for $89.99 (Reg. $99).

The 62″ Golf Umbrella

Need some refuge while you give the course a good whack? This umbrella provides industrial-strength fiberglass protection to keep you from feeling the effects of harmful rays. Get The 62″ Golf Umbrella for $78.99. Need a little more coverage? Get The 68″ Golf Umbrella for $84.99. Save $10 with code UMBRELLA10.

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT

This putting green includes a Pressure Putt trainer, a putting mat, mirror system, and Pro Putting gates, because no one said you can’t take a lunch break and perfect your back nine at the same time (maybe your boss did, but we won’t tell). Get The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for $249 and save $38 with code GOLF38.

Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle

This little zipper reduces the time you’re on the green searching for your ball (or a beer) by 50%. It’s kind of like your own personal caddy without having to deal with the small talk and forking over a cash tip. Get the Cycleboard Personal Golf Vehicle for $2699—or be smart and save 10% with code CYCLEBOARD10.

theHANGER: Golf Training Aid

This handy dandy tool promotes clubface awareness, provides instant feedback when the club opens or closes throughout the swing, and helps you with swing mechanics. This is all just a fancy way of saying this aid will help you annihilate your father in law on the green. Get theHANGER: Golf Training Aid for $55.99 (Reg. $69).

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.