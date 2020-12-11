Grab One of These 30 Gadgets for That Special Someone You Definitely Forgot About

This year has been the gift that keeps on giving, even if that gift is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson alcohol flavored ice cream. Let’s turn this torture chamber around with some sick merch. Be kind to yourself and grab one of these awesome gifts just because, or pick up what you need for that one person you never remember to buy for.

Levimoon: The World’s First Levitating Moon Light

Anyone can own the moon and display it proudly while ditching the harsh overhead lights. Get The Levimoon: The World’s First Levitating Moon Light for $199.95 (Reg. $289), a savings of 30%.

FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle

The irony is not lost on us younger generations that we work tirelessly to create technology better than what came before us, only to come up with all things retro. Get The FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Camera Bundle for $109.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 15%.

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

Since we’re all stuck in the house, you might as well amp up that living room wall and turn your home into a movie theatre. Get The PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $279.99 (Reg. $799), a savings of 64%.

Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Need a way to channel your 1950s home aesthetic but hear your 2020 music taste? We have your back. Get The Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable for $74.95 (Reg. $150), a savings of 50%.

10′ Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack

Need just a little more length on that already frayed cord? Ditch it for this extra-long one. Get The 10′ Cloth MFi-Certified Lightning Cable: 3-Pack for $39.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 66%.

Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS

Even though phones keep getting smaller, they’re never small enough to get just the right angle on that snoozing cat photo. That changes now. Get The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS for $29.95 (Reg. $38), a savings of 22%.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

Before quarantine, you thrived on the mega monitor you had going on in the office. Now you’re inhibited by your small laptop screen. No more! Get The Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for $180 (Reg. $249) with code SAVEDUEXPRO.

Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager

Let us help soothe those oh so tight muscles (no, not like that). Get The Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager for $127.95 (Reg. $299), a savings of 57%.

Universal Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

Sometimes you want a little distance from your screen but don’t have the space. No worries, we can help. Get The Universal Mini Foldable Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for $72.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 43%.

Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi and App

It’s easier than ever before to check out the dog in that other car on the road with you. Get The Car Dash Cam with Wi-Fi and App for $44.99 (Reg. $119), a savings of 62%.

Jetson Eris Electric Scooter

Like its TV show namesake, this mode of transport is futuristic but modern all at the same time. Get The Jetson Eris Electric Scooter for $459.99 (Reg. $499.99) with code SCOOT40.

TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker

Whether you jam out to rock, country, or serial killer podcasts, you’re going to need some serious speakers. Get The TREBLAB HD7: Compact 360° HD Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 (Reg. $79), a savings of 37%.

Jamstik® Guitar Trainer

Speaking of jamming, it’s never too late to pick up a new instrument. Might we suggest you start here? Get The Jamstik® Guitar Trainer for $199 (Reg. $229), a savings of 13%.

Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger

Yes, you read right: invisible. No more cords, no more desk mess, and it doubles as a pretty cool party trick. Get The Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for $69.99 (Reg. $99), a savings of 30%.

IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router and 3 Year Subscription

Don’t want anyone to go all dark web on you? We get it, so we’ve brought you this for ultimate privacy. Get The IzzBie Smart Private Internet: Router and 3 Year Subscription for $79.99 (Reg. $299), a savings of 73%.

AccuBow 1.0 Realtree Original Archery Strength and Exercise Training Bundle

Whether you enjoy hunting game or old soda bottles, you don’t wanna miss shooting your best shot. Get The AccuBow 1.0 Realtree Original Archery Strength and Exercise Training Bundle for $127.99 (Reg. $139.99) with code STRENGTH12.

QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger

Just throw your phone on this thing and forget it’s even charging. Get The QiStone+ Wireless Portable Charger for $29.99 (Reg. $79), a savings of 62%.

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring

Be everyone’s best friend when they scream, “Anyone got as charger?!” Get The WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring for $39.95 (Reg. $70), a savings of 42%.

Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

Here’s a simple pair of serious headphones for the rockstar in your life. Get The Apple Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones for $77.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 39%.

E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone

Don’t lie—you’ve been begging for a drone to find out what’s really going on at the neighbor’s house. Get the E88 Four-Axis High-Definition Aerial Photography Drone for $59.95 (Reg. $75), a savings of 21%.

TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Here’s a gift for those of us who have had it up to here *reaches way above head* with the noise of everyone working at home together. Get TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $89.99 (Reg. $107), a savings of 16%.

Rocketbook Fusion and Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens, and Microfiber Bundle

Check it: with erasable pens that let you jot down notes to your heart’s content and sweet tech that lets you scan pages and shoot them to the cloud with a companion app, doodlers have found their new go-to. Get The Rocketbook Fusion and Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens, and Microfiber Bundle for $44.99 (Reg. $50), a savings of 10%.

Dissim Inverted Lighter

This finger saver makes sure you never burn the crap out of your hands when you’re lighting your favorite candle. Get The Dissim Inverted Lighter for $39.99 (Reg. $48), a savings of 16%.

HD Digital Camera Binoculars

Want to be super sneaky? How about a camcorder plastered on top of some binoculars to check on, well, whatever it is you’re skeptical about, even if it is something that should go unsaid. Get The HD Digital Camera Binoculars for $129.95 (Reg. $199), a savings of 35%.

Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable

Tangled wires no more! These fun cables self-coil for ultimate organization. Get The Aduro Fidget Magnetic Self-Winding MFi Lightning Cable for $13.99 (Reg. $49), a savings of 72%.

KeySmart™ Nano Torch Twist LED Flashlight

This flashlight has a rotating swivel head for everything from checking your car’s engine to trying to coax the cat from under the bed. Get The KeySmart™ Nano Torch Twist LED Flashlight or $49.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 16%.

KeySmart™ Pro Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location

Hearing keys jingle reminds us of that creepy middle school janitor, which reminds us of middle school, which then gives us anxiety. Keep your keys clean, organized, and noise-free. Get The KeySmart™ Pro Key Organizer with Tile Smart Location for $42.99 (Reg. $59), a savings of 28%.

Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor

Looking for just the right shade to paint the home office (AKA, the commode)? Just snap any hue you see to find out exactly how to recreate it. Get The Nix Pro 2 Color Sensor for $299.99 (Reg. $349), a savings of 14%.

Robosen T9 Programmable Robot

If you’ve got a future robotic engineer in your home, it’s time to get them their first ‘bot. Get The Robosen T9 Programmable Robot for $399.99 (Reg. $499), a savings of 19%.

DIY Building Block STEM Drone

Speaking of future generations of America, they’re learning to code one drone at a time, help ’em out. Get DIY Building Block STEM Drone for $49.99 (Reg. $129), a savings of 61%.

