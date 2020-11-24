Get Early Black Friday Access to This Pocket Projector That’s on Sale for Over 60% Off

Every Black Friday, if you turn on the news, you might just see hordes of people clawing at each other to get into a jam-packed superstore and fight over the flat-screen TVs. While that chaotic scene makes for great entertainment, it’s not exactly a good idea this year, and even with the best deals, those big televisions are still way too much money.

We happen to have the perfect Black Friday alternative. Meet the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. This tiny gadget packs a mighty punch that is sure to keep you and your loved ones fully entertained all winter long, and it’s here early with doorbuster pricing.

The Prima is about as portable as it gets. It’s as slim and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, so you really can fit it in your pocket and bring it along anywhere—super handy for when we can go places and do stuff again. It’s also equipped with multiple ports for easy use: HDMI, USB, microSD card, audio, and AV interface. It works with just about anything you use to watch content.

The Prima Pocket Projector casts a 200″ cinema-quality image onto any surface, with 200 lumens, which is four times the brightness of other projectors, so you can enjoy a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. It even includes a tripod, so you don’t have to figure out any strange setup. Enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback.

Right now, you can get early access to the Black Friday deal on the Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector. It normally costs $799, but for a limited time, you can snag it for the doorbuster price of $299.97.

Price subject to change.

