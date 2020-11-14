Hit This Pre-Black Friday Sale For Sweet Deals on Apple AirPods & Accessories

Hey, guess what? You’ve made it to the end of the year. Congrats! While the world was one big fire tornado, you managed to navigate through it with only a few missteps. It’s a big win that you haven’t lost your sanity, but you might have lost your AirPods. No worries, treat yourself to some sweet new ‘pods and accessories at Black Friday prices before Black Friday doors (both virtual and otherwise) even open. The best part? You’ll get an extra 15% off most items with coupon code SAVE15NOV (Apple AirPods Pro excluded). Just think of it as one of the many perks of social distancing this holiday shopping season.

Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods: 2-Pack

Need double the pod protection? The Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods and AirPods comes with 2 pairs of hooks to help your earbuds stay in. Get them for $13.59 (Reg. $20) with promo code SAVE15NOV.

AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle

This AirPods Pro Accessory Bundle, which includes a protective sleeve, carabiner, anti-loss rope, and earbuds holder usually goes for $29, but thanks to code SAVE15NOV, you’ll get them for $12.74.

Aduro AirPods 8-Piece Accessory Bundle

More, you ask? This set includes a protective rugged silicone case, travel zipper pouch, sport-style ear hooks, earbud wing covers, mesh earbud wing covers, a magnetic neck strap, carabiner attachment, and watch strap holder. Get the Aduro AirPods 8-Piece Accessory Bundle for $8.49 (Reg. $29) with code SAVE15NOV.

Wireless Charger for Apple AirPods + Phones

Fumbling is for football, not charging your electronics. Just throw your ‘pods or phone on this wireless charger that is usually $49, but our Black Friday code will get it to you for $14.44.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods & AirPods Pro

Need a charger just for your pods? No sweat, this wireless charging pad is just $24.64 (Reg. $34) with code SAVE15NOV.

AirPod Charger

How about on-the-go charging? Keep things powered up without having to remove attachments with this portable charger for your car, desk, or anywhere else. Get the AirPod Charger for $27.19 (Reg. $49) with code SAVE15NOV.

CarryOn: Genuine Leather Case for AirPods Pro

Where’d you put those pods? You knew you had them right…wait…where’d they go? Protect your precious cargo with CarryOn: Genuine Leather Case for AirPods Pro. It’s usually $29, but the Black Friday sale deems it $20.39.

Ballistic AirPods Pro Case

If you’re not a huge fan of leather (or need a little more storage capacity for accessories) this Ballistic AirPods Pro Case can be yours for $10.19 (Reg. $19) with code SAVE15NOV.

Earhoox: AirPod Survival Kit

Speaking of making your ‘pods last long, you might need a little extra protection. We get it, they’re precious cargo. Grab this survival kit that includes 2 pairs of Earhoox, a case with clip, a magnetic strap, and an AirPods charger with stand and car mount for $33.99 with the Black Friday sale code.

Apple AirPods Pro

Last but certainly not least, the big finish: Apple AirPods Pro. These are available at the discounted price of $249—no coupon code needed. How’s that for happy holidays?

Prices subject to change.

