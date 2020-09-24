Haircare Good Enough for Bryce Harper Is Now Under $35 For a 3-Piece Set

TL; DR: Bring out your best hair with this 3-product bundle, available at a 13% savings.

If you’re ready to move on from your quarantine grooming routine (or lack thereof), you may as well go all in and invest in some decent haircare products for once. But with countless options from seemingly infinite brands, how the heck are you supposed to know which products to pick?

Our advice? Take your cue from pro athlete Bryce Harper.

This 3-piece Blind Barber Haircare Bundle includes a top-of-the-line shampoo, conditioner, and dry shampoo that work together to give you your best hair yet.

The Lemongrass Tea Shampoo is made from rooibos tea, coconut oil, and hops—natural ingredients that remove buildup of product, oil, and debris in your hair. It even doubles as a body wash, so that’s some extra value for your money.

Add weightless body and shine to your hair while preventing tangles with Blind Barber’s Lemongrass Tea Conditioner. Infused with the same ingredients as the shampoo, it replenishes your hair with all the essential nutrients and oils it needs to grow and thrive.

Round off your routine with the coconut-scented Bryce Harper Dry Shampoo that’s made from bamboo extract and rhodiola root and leaves your hair looking and feeling light and clean. Use it between wash days to keep your hair healthier than ever or after a gym session for an easy refresh.

The products in this Blind Barber bundle are all free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial dyes, too. All that’s going through your soon-to-be perfect strands are natural ingredients.

The Blind Barber bundle can be yours for $34.99, a 13% price slash from the $40 retail cost for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.