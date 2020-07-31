Become the Best Plant Parent Ever With This $20 Gardening Training

Remember the last time you felt an overall sense of calm? Yeah, us either. Being able to find your zen right now would be pretty incredible, but that doesn’t mean you need to sage-cleanse your apartment or master hours-long meditation. Instead, try doing a little gardening. It’s known to be super relaxing, and it can be a lot easier than you think.

If you weren’t born with a green thumb, you can still grow a successful garden with the help of the Combined Urban & Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle. This 16-hour online training shows you everything you need to know about creating and taking care of your own little oasis.

The bundle features a course on urban gardening and one on zen gardening. In both, you’ll learn how to set up that specific type of garden, how to take care of it going forward, and how to truly understand your plants. You’ll also discover how to choose the right plants for the garden you have in mind.

Live in a studio apartment? No worries. With hardly any space, you can still become a plant parent and unlock the benefits of gardening.

With lifetime access to the courses, you’ll have all the time in the world to study and enjoy the fine art of gardening. Go slow and enjoy the process—no matter how fast you run through the classes, you can’t make your plants grow any faster. Gardening really is the perfect way to ease your mind, calm your breath, and regain control.

The Combined Urban and Zen Gardening Mastery Bundle is on sale now for just $19.99, a savings of 89% on the retail price.

