Missing the Gym? Check Out These 10 Workout Essentials

The situation at gyms is … precarious to say the least. With heightened coronavirus concerns, most fitness centers that reopened had to shut down again, and in many areas they never reopened to begin with. Although you may be tempted to forget the whole damn thing and spend the remainder of 2020 streaming too much Netflix and eating too many snacks, we’re about to hook you up with new motivation to get lean, gain big, or go hard at home. These workout essentials will keep you in shape and on budget — and they’re actually in stock, too. SmartRope PURE Hacking a few hundred reps with the jump rope each day is a tough job as it is. Now add manual jump counts to your routine, and you get an absolute chore (how many was that again??). With the SmartRope PURE, you can focus on your form alone while your rope does the rest. This sweet fitness find links with the Smart Gym app via Bluetooth, letting you track your progress and stay motivated. It features a 45-degree rope housing and two sets of ball bearings in each handle to give you a flawless, natural motion. You can track your jump count, calories burned, and more. Buy now: Get the SmartRope PURE for $59.95 Portable Home Workout Gym System Switch up your indoor moves with the BandBoard, a portable resistance band that gives you a full-body workout with over 300 exercises. It basically feels like you’ve got a personal trainer by your side, showing you the best routines to strengthen your core, arms, and lower body. The BandBoard exercise library also provides home workouts to give you even better results. Buy now: Get the BandBoard for $129.99, or 12% off the retail price of $149 Ab Machine With Virtual Trainer Everyone wants toned abs, but not a lot of people want to wait for months before they start seeing results. That’s fine because with ABXCORE, you can get a stronger core and defined abs in 7 minutes a day. It’s super lightweight and you can use it just about anywhere. It isolates your muscle groups and equalizes core strength among them, and thanks to the companion app, you have a virtual personal trainer on hand to guide you on your journey to that six-pack. Buy now: Get ABXCORE for $136.99, or 23% off the retail price of $179 META 360 Core-Based Trainer Get your summer body before summer’s over with the META 360, a core-based trainer that lets you exercise your entire body or isolate key areas you wish to tone. It’s designed with contoured handles for a secure hand grip, durable toe slots for maximum traction and stability, and rotational technology that allows you move smoothly in any direction. It’s super easy to use, so even if you’re a fitness newbie, this is a great place to start.

Push-Up Machine

Your push-ups may not be paying off because you’re doing them all wrong. Secure the form you need for the gains you want with the Push-Up Machine. This machine combines functional movement and gravity to create the highest level of muscle activation in the core, chest, shoulders, and triceps, and the 360-degree rotating handles let you place your hands in a safe neutral position.

Buy now: Get the Push-Up Machine for $89.99, or 30% off the retail price of $129

Vortex AR Water Rower

Who says you can only go rowing out in open water? With today’s technology, you can do whatever you want. The Vortex VX3 FA Indoor Rower is the perfect equipment for enthusiasts who miss the thrill of the paddle or just love the cardio, strength, and mental challenge the rowing machine offers. The Vortex rower comes with patented Fluid Assist that adjusts fluid resistance levels via wireless controls built into the handle. You can also increase your workload at the press of a button and experience the same natural resistance you’d feel while rowing on water.

Buy now: Get the Vortex VX3 Fluid Assist AR Water Rower for $3195

Iron Chest Master Fitness System

When a piece of equipment is called The Iron Chest, then you know it means serious business. Don’t be intimidated though, because it’s one of the safest pieces of equipment you’ll ever use. This fitness system uses special tech known as Arc Movement Technology to work within the muscle and joint structure of the body. Designed by Ron Williams, one of the greatest bodybuilders ever, this machine will help you increase strength while building and sculpting your chest, shoulders, triceps, upper back, and abs.

Buy now: Get the Iron Chest Master Fitness System for $96.99, or 19% off the retail price of $119

Suspension Fitness Strap Trainer

What’s in a strap? The NOSSK TWIN PRO is a set of two versatile fitness straps that can help you lose weight, tone muscles, increase strength, improve balance, and boost flexibility just with basic resistance training. These straps come with built-in anchor tubes so you can set them up on a door, a tree, or pretty much anything sturdy. The grips are also adjustable up to 8 feet long and work great for people weighing up to 400 pounds.

Buy now: Get the NOSSK TWIN PRO for $39.99, or 16% off the retail price of $47

Core46 Total Smart Gym

After almost 20 years of development, the Core46 was born — and it’s ready to build, tighten, and strengthen all the muscles in your core, abs, lats, arms, lower back, and spine. With kinetic progressive resistance up to 75 pounds, this smart gym activates the deepest muscles for fat reduction, reduced back pain, added flexibility, and a stronger, more balanced core. It also has a free app with guided workouts to keep you in the best shape of your life.

Buy now: Get the Core46 Total Smart Gym for $109.99, or 63% off the retail price of $299

Maji Sports Home Fitness Bundle

If you’re the type to get bored easily, you’ve got no more excuses. Get off your butt and get in shape with the Maji Sports Home Fitness Bundle. It contains a pack of loop resistance bands for strengthening the legs, hips, and glutes; a stretch band for your chest, back, biceps, and triceps; an exercise tube for your biceps, triceps, shoulders, and back; and exercise discs that are perfect (and dare we say fun) for core exercises. It’s a complete set for your whole-body at-home workout!

Buy now: Get the Get the Maji Sports Home Fitness Bundle for $64.99, or 51% off the retail price of $134

