‘Animal Kingdom’ Finally Returns With Season 5, Raises 5 Very Big Questions For the Cody Family

by Josh Plainse

We’re less than a month away from the fifth season of Animal Kingdom, which will premiere on July 11th. Season 5 will follow the now-leaderless Codys, Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary), and J (Finn Cole), in the aftermath of Janine ‘Smurf’ Cody’s (Ellen Barkin) death at the end of Season 4. The upcoming season will explore Smurf’s early years as the boys search for more information on Smurf’s beneficiary, Pamela Johnson (Charlayne Woodard).

As always, the fight for their kingdom risks division, incarceration, and/or death; however, without the brains of the operation, they’ll be starting from scratch. With new characters, family members out for revenge, and subsequent drama threatening a precarious empire, Animal Kingdom’s penultimate season (or final if it gets canceled) raises 5 very big questions for the Cody family. 

