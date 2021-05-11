8 Reasons Why: Jason Biggs Says He’s Worried About His Kids Watching ‘American Pie’ (And He Should Be)

It’s easy to say that the world was a different place back in 1999 when American Pie was released. And although that’s true, the raunchy story of a group of friends attempting to lose their virginity before high school graduation has become more cringy as the years have passed. It’s not just fans of the films who have noticed that some of the scenes are more even more uncomfortable in 2021 than when the film was released 22 years ago. It’s also the stars. Recently, Jason Biggs, who plays arguably the most important character in the story, gave an interview in which he discussed his discomfort with the idea of watching the movie with his children.

While there are parts of the movie that will make you cringe more than others, we picked out eight specific moments that we definitely wouldn’t want to watch (or explain) to our children (or anyone else’s kids). Check them out before and get ready to get your cringe on.

1/8 Scrambled Porn The movie starts with a bang by showing Jason Biggs’ character watching scrambled porn only to have both of his parents come in while he’s in a very uncompromising situation. Hilarity and discomfort ensue.

2/8 Bodily Fluid in a Beer Cup In an early scene in the film, one of the side characters receives some oral pleasure from his girlfriend. When he finishes, she spits the aftermath into a beer cup. Another character, Stifler, takes a sip from the cup, realizes his faux pas, and promptly throws up.



3/8 Laxative-Laced Coffee The character Finch is referred to as “Sh*t Break” because he refuses to go number two in a bathroom that isn’t at his house. When Stifler puts laxatives in his coffee, he’s forced to go to the bathroom in the school. He mistakenly runs into the girl’s bathroom and has bodily-convulsing diarrhea.

4/8 Flaccid Penis Speech Early on in the film, one of the characters gives one of the more cringy speeches of all time in an effort to amp up the group. “No longer will our penises remain flaccid and unused. We will fight for every man out there who isn’t getting laid and should be. This is our day. This is our time…we will not stand by and watch history condemn us into celibacy. We will make a stand. We will succeed. We will get laid.”



5/8 Illegal Webcam Carrying on the uncomfortable trend of peeping from the films like Porky’s and Revenge of the Nerds, the group sets up a webcam to watch Nadia (the foreign exchange student) changing her clothes. Things get even more raunchy and invasive as the scene goes on.

6/8 One Time at Band Camp Jason Biggs’ character Jim finds the band geek to be fairly annoying and boring until she tells a story about “one time at band camp” in which a wind instrument ended up somewhere rather unconventional.



7/8 Premature Finishing (Twice) In the scene in which Nadia (the foreign exchange student) is undressing on the webcam, she begins to pleasure herself. Jim’s friends tell him to go in and join her. He does, only to finish prematurely (twice) from simply being touched by her.

8/8 Sexual Pleasure From a Pie The name of the movie comes from a specific scene in which Jim decides to make love to a pie that he finds on the kitchen counter. His dad walks in and then says, “We’ll just tell your mom we ate it all.”

