Culture / Entertainment

8 Reasons Why: Jason Biggs Says He’s Worried About His Kids Watching ‘American Pie’ (And He Should Be)

by Christopher Osburn
Photo: Universal Pictures

It’s easy to say that the world was a different place back in 1999 when American Pie was released. And although that’s true, the raunchy story of a group of friends attempting to lose their virginity before high school graduation has become more cringy as the years have passed. It’s not just fans of the films who have noticed that some of the scenes are more even more uncomfortable in 2021 than when the film was released 22 years ago. It’s also the stars. Recently, Jason Biggs, who plays arguably the most important character in the story, gave an interview in which he discussed his discomfort with the idea of watching the movie with his children.

While there are parts of the movie that will make you cringe more than others, we picked out eight specific moments that we definitely wouldn’t want to watch (or explain) to our children (or anyone else’s kids). Check them out before and get ready to get your cringe on.

Meanwhile in Australia: Gender Reveal TikTok Ends With Viral Sad Man Who Clearly Didn’t Hear What He Was Hoping For

Ranked! The 8 Tastiest Mexican-Inspired Craft Beers For Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Your Closest Amigos (Finally)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.