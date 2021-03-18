‘Supernova’ Is the Dementia Movie You Won’t Soon Forget

All good things must come to an end. And sadly, the downside of any great relationship is that it always ends in tragedy. (Sorry to be the bearer of bad news guys.) This understanding lies at the heart of Supernova, a sturdy film about a longtime couple who soon won’t even recognize each other.

Tusker (Stanley Tucci) is a man on the brink of a demential collapse. Sam (Colin Firth) is his dedicated lover willing to watch the ship go down. During one last hurrah, the couple takes a road trip through England’s Lake District before Tusker’s mind is lost forever.

The story of mental deterioration may feel like a total retread (has anyone seen The Notebook?), and some viewers may find the emotional structure heavy-handed. But for those who’ve lived through or are currently dealing with a loved one slipping away to dementia, the moments, both large and small, that fortify Supernova, feel all too real.

When Tucci met with director Harry Macqueen to play the part of Sam, he suggested his old friend Colin Firth for the role of Tusker. But when the two actors got in the same room and began reading, it was clear to them they were playing the wrong parts. Director Harry Macqueen, who felt tortured for “about five minutes” by the actor’s sudden role reversal, quickly relented to the instincts of his stars.

The character swap paid off. Tucci and Firth embody their characters in ways so innate it feels beyond performance – it’s lived in. And the sum of their symbiosis is what will stick in your mind long after you’ve left the theater (or in most cases, the couch).

On that note: In case you forgot, here are 12 recently released indie movies you need to check out right now to tide you over until the MCU returns to the big screen (and all we’ll want to do for the rest of the year is watch women in tights kicking men in the face). Pass the popcorn, please.

Cover Photo: Bleeker Street Productions

1/12 She Dies Tomorrow

2/12 Sound of Metal



3/12 Mank

4/12 On the Rocks



5/12 Lovers Rock

6/12 One Night in Miami



7/12 40-Year-Old-Version

8/12 The Vast of Night



9/12 Collective

10/12 Nomadland



11/12 First Cow

12/12 Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.