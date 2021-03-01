The Funniest Tweets About Jason Sudeikis’ Seemingly Stoned Golden Globes Award Speech

Let’s be honest: this year’s Golden Globes were a snore-fest. Awards shows are painful enough to watch when everyone is dressed to the nines and crammed in an auditorium, but on Zoom, they’re downright insufferable. So if for some reason you had to watch the celebrity-studded, ass-kissing fest, we would not blame you one bit for indulging in a little weed. If you did, you weren’t alone. It seemed like at least one celeb – Jason Sudeikis – was high as hell during the ceremony.

We cannot confirm it, but with his sleepy eyes, facial fuzz, and tie-dyed hoodie, the rumpled Sudeikis looked like he was riding a whole ‘nother wavelength. It didn’t help that the Ted Lasso star’s acceptance speech for the Best Television Actor, Musical or Comedy Series Award went on…and on…and on…

“That’s the coolest thing. That’s nuts. That’s crazy. Okay,” Sudeikis started off. Then he segued into an anecdote about The Three Questions by Leo Tolstoy. He concluded with this strange statement: “I kind of reject the premise of being the Best Actor because, in my humble opinion, the best actor is the person you’re acting with.”

Um…OK? While Twitter immediately deemed the actor high as a kite, other (innocent) defenders claimed that his inarticulate nature and schlubby appearance were due to the time difference in England, where Sudeikis is filming the second season of Ted Lasso.

We don’t really care if he was trippin’ or not. We’re just here for the hilarious tweets. Here are the funniest tweets about Jason Sudeikis’ seemingly stoned Golden Globes Award speech.

Jason Sudeikis’ edibles hit just at the right time — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis in a tie dye hoodie on zoom is a whole pandemic vibe. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ggc0QflCK0 — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) March 1, 2021

a super high jason sudeikis saying “who is the person you’re with?” just shook me to my core — Chris Murphy (@christress) March 1, 2021

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis looks extremely divorced right now — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) March 1, 2021

there are two types of people during a pandemic pic.twitter.com/s1nwPXYEI2 — Megh Wright (@megh_wright) March 1, 2021

love the jason sudeikis now looks like any other mid-to-late 30-something dude who follows online ceramics and cactus store on instagram pic.twitter.com/nxdyRECFvW — Tyler Watamanuk (@tylerwatamanuk) March 1, 2021

Sudeikis is all of us trying to engage in conversation at dinner after 8 hours of video calls pic.twitter.com/aTIzpQqR65 — Alex Rainert (@arainert) March 1, 2021

jason sudeikis accepting his golden globe pic.twitter.com/3dx4HmKN8j — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis accepting a literal golden globe looking like he woke up at 8:58 for his zoom call that starts at 9:00 pic.twitter.com/TLg9quGO47 — Koryn Naylor (@Kwynnicole) March 1, 2021

me coming on twitter and seeing every making fun of jason sudeikis’ golden globe appearance pic.twitter.com/FQAf5nYQw7 — hamish (@hamishsteele) March 1, 2021

please enjoy ramy reacting to jason sudeikis pic.twitter.com/cKaOMoXk1D — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

anyway, congrats to Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/q9TXPTHnNJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

I realize Jason Sudeikis is going through some shit maybe and I am here for him if he wants — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) March 1, 2021

on a scale of 1 to Jason Sudeikis how high are you right now? #GoldenGlobes — Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 1, 2021

Oh RELAX. No one is criticizing Jason Sudeikis, least of all me sitting here watching TV with crumbs on my T-shirt. — Rebecca Keegan (@ThatRebecca) March 1, 2021

I think Jason Sudeikis didn’t know this was happening today like the rest of us #GoldenGlobes — mac kahey (@MacDoesIt) March 1, 2021

Would gently hold Jason Sudeikis right now 10/10 — G. L. DiVittorio (@ginadivittorio) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis winning Best Actor but also all of us at home watching Jason Sudeikis win Best Actor #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zO4xe0wyXC — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 1, 2021

