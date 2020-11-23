This Week in Trailers: Daisy Ridley & Tom Holland Are ‘Chaos Walking’

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Chaos Walking. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Chaos Walking

After finally unveiling the first poster for the long-awaited sci-fi thriller a few days ago, Lionsgate has debuted the trailer for Chaos Walking, the Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland-led film which is slated for a January 21 theatrical release.

We Can Be Heroes

After making a splash with the first Sharkboy and Lavagirl photos yesterday, you can see more of Taylor Dooley’s Lavagirl in Netflix’s first teaser trailer Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on New Year’s Day!

Godmothered

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their newest holiday fantasy comedy film titled Godmothered, featuring Jillian Bell as she tries to be the perfect fairy godmother to Isla Fisher’s character Mackenzie. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, December 4.

Tom & Jerry

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer and images for the upcoming live-action/CGI-hybrid film adaptation of the iconic Hanna-Barbera and MGM cartoon Tom & Jerry showing that things never change as these two friends don’t just fight, they battle.

Batman: Soul of the Dragon

Next year, director Sam Liu is sending Batman back in time to the ’70s in a new animated film, Batman: Soul of the Dragon. The story finds Bruce Wayne/Batman (David Giuntoli) drawn into a conspiracy alongside his former martial arts associates. Michael Jai White also stars in the movie as Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, with Mark Dacascos, and Kelly Hu as Lady Shiva.

