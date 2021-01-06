The 15 Most Paused-On Movie Scenes in Film History

The Excited Priest, 'The Little Mermaid'

If you haven’t heard by now, the good people over at Walt Disney are twisted, putting all sorts of sexual innuendos into their family-friendly movies (or at least that’s what people like to speculate). That said, the most paused scene in The Little Mermaid occurs near the end of the film when a disguised Ursula is about to marry Eric. As they approach the altar, there is a priest that appears a little too excited to see them. The animators have said that this wasn’t their intention and have since rectified the “bulge.” Regardless, it’s another tally on their litany of accusations.