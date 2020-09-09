This Week in Trailers: ‘Dune’ Takes Epic Sci-Fi to New Heights!

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Dune. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures have debuted the first trailer for Dune, director Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi landmark. The film is currently set to be released in theaters on December 18, 2020.

No Time to Die

A brand new No Time to Die trailer for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s long-delayed Bond film has been released, providing us with new footage that highlights the thrilling action sequences and the new characters including Ana De Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek. Featuring Daniel Craig in his last outing as the iconic Agent 007, the film is still currently on track for a November 20 release.

Rebecca

Netflix has debuted the first trailer and key art for Rebecca, their new adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s gothic masterpiece starring Lily James and Armie Hammer. The film arrives on the streaming service on October 21, 2020!

The Comeback Trail

Cloudburst Entertainment has released the official trailer for the upcoming action-comedy The Comeback Trail, starring Academy Award winners Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Tommy Lee Jones. It will be released in theaters on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Nomadland

Ahead of its world premiere at the 2020 Venice International Film Festival, Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser trailer for Eternals director Chloe Zhao’s forthcoming drama film Nomadland, featuring our first look at Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand’s leading character. Zhao’s third indie film will have its theatrical release on December 4, 2020.

