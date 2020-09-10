Culture / Entertainment
self-help books

RANKED! The 12 Best Self-Help Books of All Time

by Mandatory Editors

We all need a little help sometimes, but not all of us can afford a life coach or a therapist. That’s what self-help books are for. Through the power of the written word on the page, you can transform your life. Whether you need to unlock your creativity, change your stinkin’ thinkin’, or infuse your everyday experiences with more spirituality, there’s a book for that. We’ve gathered together the 12 best self-help books of all time and ranked them, so you know where to start. Consider this your crash-course in becoming a more evolved version of yourself.

Cover Photo: Eva-Katalin (Getty Images)

Study up: 10 Trending Black Culture Books You Need to Read to Educate Yourself

Mandatory Reads: ‘The Hilarious World of Depression’ Speaks to Your Inner Isolator

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.