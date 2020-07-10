Culture / Entertainment
Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Celebrates 40 With Bikini Blunder, 2020 Continues to Keep Everyone Honest

by Jeff Kronenfeld

Bombshell actress Olivia Munn just gave fans one more reason to hate 2020. The raven-haired beauty recently turned 40, a fact that is almost as jaw-dropping as a pic of her in a bikini. Proving she’s as down to earth as she is easy on the eyes, Munn celebrated her 40th by going camping. Since it’s summer, of course, she chose somewhere near water. Even though it was her birthday, she decided to give everyone the gift of a dripping wet sexy swimsuit video.

 

2020 strikes again . Anyway, thanks for the birthday wishes!

As she flashed a peace sign and her swoon-inducing smile, something went wrong. If you’re praying for a wardrobe malfunction, we’re sorry to disappoint you. The actress stubbed her perfectly pedicured toes on a rock hidden in the natural pool. She took it like a champ, rubbing her injured appendage but still posted the video. It’s now racked up over 1.4 million views, with likes from sports stars and billionaires. Above all, we hope some lucky campers got to provide Olivia Munn first aid and maybe a foot rub.

