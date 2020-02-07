The Best of Sundance Films We Can’t Wait to See

Blockbusters and comic book movies have their time and place, but every once in a while, you want to watch a thought-provoking, unconventional film that turns everything you think you know about cinema on its head. That’s what Sundance is for. The annual film festival that takes place in wintry Utah features fresh voices, unique stories, and up-and-coming talent. Dozens of dramas, documentaries, and even a thriller or two are screened at Sundance every year, but we’ve waded through them all and selected the 12 best that deserve the top slots on your watchlist. Take a break from formulaic films and treat yourself to an exciting and unexpected movie adventure instead.

Photo: Chris Willard (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

1/12 'Black Bear' This sexy drama written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine features three artists (Aubrey Plaza, Christopher Abbott, and Sarah Gadon) shacking up in a remote lake house in the Adirondacks. Expect temptation, deception, and blurred lines between art and life. Photo: Rob Leitzell (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

2/12 'Promising Young Woman' Medical school dropout Cassie (Carey Mulligan) is a barista by day and a vindictive date-rapist trapper by night in this devilish drama from Killing Eve’s Emerald Fennell. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

3/12 'Kajillionaire' Kooky, quirky indie filmmaker Miranda July brings an unconventional coming-of-age story to the big screen with Kajillionaire. Evan Rachel Wood plays Old Dolio, the daughter of a pair of criminals (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger), who recruit Melanie (Gina Rodriguez) for their next heist. Old Dolio and Melanie soon begin scheming on how to free the 20-something from her parents’ grip in this strange but irresistible story. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

4/12 'Palm Springs' Two reluctant guests (Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg) collide at a Palm Springs wedding in this clever and delightful rom-com from Max Barbakow. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute



5/12 'The Social Dilemma' Those who think social media is harmless must see Jeff Orlowski’s documentary about how Big Tech is surveilling our every move and may eventually destroy our lives. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

6/12 'Into the Deep' This true crime documentary centers around Danish inventor Peter Madsen, best known for his self-made submarine and wild plans to literally rocket himself into space. That is, until he killed and dismembered Swedish journalist Kim Wall inside his UC3 Nautilus. Filmmaker Emma Sullivan turns her lens on the people that knew Madsen as they try to comprehend how the once-brilliant creator harbored a dark and twisted inner life. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

7/12 'Possessor' Horror fans will freak over this gory film from writer-director Brandon Cronenberg that follows a woman (Andrea Riseborough) who uses technology to take over people's bodies and carry out assassinations. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

8/12 'The Killing of Two Lovers' Husband and father of four David (Clayne Crawford) struggles to stay sane amidst the demise of his marriage in this emotionally raw film by Robert Machoian. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute



9/12 'Zola' New friends Zola (Taylour Paige) and Stefani (Riley Keough) team up for a pole-dancing road trip in this film created from a tweet thread that went viral in 2015. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

10/12 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always' Two cousins (Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder) journey together from rural Pennsylvania to New York City to deal with an unintended pregnancy in this harrowing and timely film from writer-director Eliza Hittman. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

11/12 'Shirley' This period drama is based on real-life horror author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) and her tumultuous relationship with husband Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg) as seen through the eyes of a young professor and his wife who move in with them. Photo: Thatcher Keats (Courtesy of Sundance Institute)

12/12 'Time' Fox Rich's decades-long fight to get her husband Rob (and father of their six children) released from jail is the focus of this documentary by Garrett Bradley. Equal parts love story and social activism, the film shows the humanity and heartbreak behind a broken justice system. Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.