Videos / Culture / Entertainment
American Psycho

Then and Now: The Cast of ‘American Psycho’ 20 Years Later

by Nick Perkins

Abandon all hope ye who enter here. That is the first line of Bret Easton Ellis’ pivotal 1991 novel, American Psycho. At the time of its release, it was one of the most controversial novels ever published. Telling the story of Wall Street yuppie and serial killer Patrick Bateman, the novel was violent, sexual and absolutely irresistible. Naturally, it wouldn’t be long before the novel was turned into a movie. While the film development began shortly after the novel’s release, it would be nine years before theatergoers experienced Patrick Bateman on the big screen.

Twenty years ago, the film adaptation of American Psycho was released unto the world, to generally rave reviews. It almost quadrupled its budget upon release and has since gone on to be a cult classic. This is rare for a movie that actually made money at the box office. Still, American Psycho is a glimpse into the world of New York City in the ‘80s, complete with cocaine in bathroom stalls, Huey Lewis and the News and death by chainsaw.

Directed by Mary Harron and cowritten with Guinevere Turner, this film was a tour de force for much of its cast. Christian Bale played Bateman. He was joined by an all-star cast featuring Willem Dafoe, Chloe Sevigny, and everybody’s favorite rock star, Jared Leto. Reese Witherspoon also stars. Everything about this film is great; from the source material to the biting screenplay to the direction. However, it is the cast that truly made the film. Now, 20 years later, we want to catch up with the who’s who of American Psycho. You’ve come this far, so keep reading because this is not an exit.

Cover Photo: Lionsgate Films

‘Batman Forever’: Celebrating 25 Years Since the Smash Hit Almost Killed Comic Book Movies

Can’t Miss: 10 Major Movies We’re Most Anticipating in 2020

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.