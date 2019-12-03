Binge & Buy: A New Edition of ‘Big Trouble in Little China’

'Tunes of Glory'

The incomparable Alec Guinness inhabits the role of Jock Sinclair, a whiskey-drinking, up-by-the-bootstraps commanding officer of a peacetime Scottish battalion. Sinclair is a lifetime military man, who expects respect and loyalty from his men. But when Basil Barrow, an educated, by-the-book scion of a traditionally military family, enters the scene as Sinclair's replacement, the two men become locked in a fierce battle for control of the battalion and the hearts and minds of its men.