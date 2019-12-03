Culture / Entertainment
big trouble in little china

Binge & Buy: A New Edition of ‘Big Trouble in Little China’

Portfolio Badge
New movies, movie trailers, tv, digital, blu-ray & video game news!
by Max Evry

Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Dec. 3! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Big Trouble in Little China, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.

Mandatory top 10 of the 2010s: The 10 Best Original Movies of the Decade

Skip ’em: The 20 Most Disappointing Movies of the Last 20 Years

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Find more content like this atPortfolio Badge