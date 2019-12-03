Binge & Buy: A New Edition of ‘Big Trouble in Little China’
Welcome to Mandatory and ComingSoon’s weekly Binge & Buy, a digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD column for the week of Dec. 3! Here, you’ll find detailed write-ups of different titles released this week, including a number of new releases like Big Trouble in Little China, reissues, combo packs, and TV seasons, none of which you can live without in 2019.
'The Goldfinch'
Tragedy changes Theodore Decker's life after his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He holds on to a painting as hope from that tragic day.
'Semper Fi'
When his reckless younger brother is given an unfair prison sentence, a marine reservist is torn between his by-the-book code and loyalty to family.
'Where'd You Go Bernadette?'
An inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox, a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family.
'Tunes of Glory'
The incomparable Alec Guinness inhabits the role of Jock Sinclair, a whiskey-drinking, up-by-the-bootstraps commanding officer of a peacetime Scottish battalion. Sinclair is a lifetime military man, who expects respect and loyalty from his men. But when Basil Barrow, an educated, by-the-book scion of a traditionally military family, enters the scene as Sinclair's replacement, the two men become locked in a fierce battle for control of the battalion and the hearts and minds of its men.
'Big Trouble in Little China'
Kurt Russell tangles with baddies and beauties in John Carpenter's mystical fantasy, now out on Scream Factory Blu-ray!
'Camille Claudel'
This biography of Camille Claudel, sister of writer Paul Claudel, focuses on how her enthusiasm impresses already-famous sculptor Auguste Rodin. He hires her as an assistant, but soon Camille begins to sculpt for herself and for Rodin. She also becomes his mistress.
'Emanuelle in America'
Emanuelle (Laura Gemser) is a fearless photojournalist and fashion photographer who travels the world in search of the exotic, the erotic and the downright deadly. Never averse to shedding her clothes in pursuit of a good story, Emanuelle arrives in America with a mission to expose the sizzling inner secrets of the jet set at play.
'The World, the Flesh, and the Devil'
Nuclear doomsday has come. Ralph is sure he is the last person alive. Then a woman appears and the two form a cautious friendship that's threatened when a third survivor arrives.
'Grand Isle'
Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife lure a young man into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Detective Jones (Kelsey Grammar), he must reveal the couple's wicked secrets to save himself.
'Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration!'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt hosts this star-studded special that offers a sweeping look at 50 years of Sesame Street.
