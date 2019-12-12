Exclusive: Cyber-Dominatrix Ceara Lynch Wants You to Watch Classic Movies With Your Woman (Amongst Other Things)

Ceara Lynch, world-famous Mental Humiliatrix, is making her feature-length film debut in Use Me, a suspenseful thriller now out on Digital and VOD. Mandatory managed to snag an exclusive cam video from Lynch, but rather than doing her usual routine she made a video to convince our readers to watch classic movies (amongst other things). Check out the sexy video below (Warning: It’s barely SFW).

From award-winning documentarian Julian Shaw (Darling! The Pieter-Dirk Uys Story, Cup of Dreams), the director plays himself, alongside real-life “mental humiliatrix” Lynch, as an ambitious documentary filmmaker who discovers the darkest parts of himself when he turns his camera on a beautiful woman who humiliates men for money (so basically he plays himself). The film also stars Jazlyn Yoder (A Dark Place, Chicago P.D.), Joseph D. Reitman (Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Happy) and Sarah Armanious (Fighting Season, Cleverman).

In real life, Lynch runs a lucrative business exploiting the bizarre kinks of men around the world through homemade clips, cam shows, phone service and selling used panties (amongst other things.) It has paid for college, bought her 2 houses and kept her debt-free. When she’s not working, you can usually find her running, listening to podcasts, taking classes, or reading about psychology, philosophy and skepticism. Now, have a look at 15 classic movies we think Ceara would approve of (worst case, we get a spanking for screwing it up).

1/15 Flying Down to Rio (1933)

2/15 Gone With the Wind (1939)

3/15 The Big Sleep (1946)

4/15 All About Eve (1950)



5/15 Summer With Monika (1953)

6/15 From Here to Eternity (1953)

7/15 Roman Holiday (1953)

8/15 Rear Window (1954)



9/15 An Affair to Remember (1957)

10/15 Pillow Talk (1959)

11/15 La Dolce Vita (1960)

12/15 Splendor in the Grass (1961)



13/15 Belle de Jour (1967)

14/15 In the Realm of the Senses (1976)

15/15 Body Heat (1981)

