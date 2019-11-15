This Week in Trailers: ‘Sonic’ is New and Improved

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including Sonic the Hedgehog. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Sonic the Hedgehog

After months of waiting to get the first full look at the improved design for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Paramount Pictures has debuted the new trailer and poster! Sonic the Hedgehog and his all-new look will now hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, 2020.

The Way Back

Warner Bros. has debuted the first trailer for the upcoming basketball drama The Way Back reuniting Ben Affleck and writer-director Gavin O’Connor following their work on the action-thriller The Accountant. The film is expected to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.

Fantasy Island

Sony Pictures has debuted the official trailer for the film reimagining of the classic series Fantasy Island from Blumhouse Productions that sees guests’ wildest desires turned into their worst nightmares.

Trolls World Tour

DreamWorks has debuted the second trailer for Trolls World Tour, the sequel to 2016’s box office breakout Trolls, taking the titular group on a journey to meet other musical tribes of their kind. The film is set to open on Friday, April 17, 2020.

Seberg

Amazon Studios has revealed the official trailer for their upcoming political thriller film Seberg, featuring our first look at Kristen Stewart as the late actress Jean Seberg. The film had its world premiere at the 2019 Venice Film Festival last August and will have its theatrical release on Dec. 13.

