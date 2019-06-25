Thom Yorke Short Film ‘ANIMA’ by Paul Thomas Anderson Arriving on Netflix

Thom Yorke is back, and he isn’t alone. The Radiohead frontman brought Phantom Thread director, Paul Thomas Anderson, with him for a short Netflix film. The two collaborated on several videos for the previous Radiohead album, A Moon Shaped Pool, but this “one-reeler” will be a 10 to 12-minute short tuning us into the creative process behind the Radiohead mastermind and his creative process of the slowly-built new solo masterpiece, ANIMA.

The album-titled short is set to release on Netflix this Thursday, June 27. Yorke’s album will be available the same day. Select IMAX theaters will sneak preview the film on June 26.