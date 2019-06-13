5 Things You Should Know About Lyoto Machida

Photo: Alex Trautwig / Staff (Getty Images)

When they sit down to write the history of mixed martial arts someday, Lyoto Machida figures to hold down a prominent place. “The Dragon” will lock horns with Chael Sonnen in the Bellator 222 co-headliner on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York. There, he can move one step closer to challenging for a Bellator MMA championship. Machida, 41, made his organizational debut at Bellator 213 on Dec. 15, 2018, as he eked out a split decision over former middleweight titleholder Rafael Carvalho and extended his winning streak to three fights. He has not posted four straight victories since he started his professional MMA career 16-0.

As Machida makes final preparations for his battle with Sonnen, here are five things you should know about him:

1/5 1. His strength of schedule cannot be questioned. Machida has defeated seven former UFC champions: Rich Franklin, B.J. Penn, Tito Ortiz, Rashad Evans, Mauricio Rua, Randy Couture and Vitor Belfort. Those seven victories account for nearly 30 percent of his career win total. Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

2/5 2. His home life supplies motivation. Machida married his wife, Fabyola, in 2004. They have two sons, Taiyo and Kaito. Photo: Bruna Prado/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

3/5 3. He brings a variety of skills to the table. Machida holds the rank of black belt in Shotokan karate and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He was also a two-time national champion in Sumo wrestling. Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

4/5 4. Only quality fighters have defeated him. Machida’s eight losses have come to Rua, Quinton Jackson, Jon Jones, Phil Davis, Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero and Derek Brunson. Those eight fighters own a cumulative record of 170-48. Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)



5/5 5. He planted his flag in exclusive territory. Machida is one of 12 men who have captured the undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. Ortiz, Evans, Rua, Couture, Belfort, Frank Shamrock, Chuck Liddell, Quinton Jackson, Forrest Griffin, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are the others. Machida reigned atop the 205-pound weight class for 350 days, from May 23, 2009 to May 8, 2010. Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.