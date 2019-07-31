Culture / Sports
Lawler

5 Things You Should Know About Robbie Lawler

by Brian Knapp

Whenever former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Robbie Lawler decides to ride off into the sunset, he figures to do so in a blaze of glory—win or lose. The 37-year-old Hard Knocks 365 representative will toe the line against Colby Covington in the UFC on ESPN 5 main event this Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Lawler finds himself on a two-fight losing streak and has not competed since his controversial submission defeat to former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren a little less than five months ago. “Ruthless Robbie” remains one of the sport’s preeminent heavy hitters, having delivered 20 of his 28 career victories by knockout or technical knockout. As Lawler makes final preparations for his five-round confrontation with Covington, here are five things you should know about him.

Cover Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

