Memorial Day Movie Marathon: 10 Lighthearted War Films Worth A Binge

Photo: DreamWorks

There’s nothing fun about war, but when it comes to war movies, it’s OK to lighten the mood this Memorial Day with a few lighthearted flicks. The military, with all its no-nonsense rituals and strong personalities, is fair game for comedy, and Hollywood knows it. Don’t be afraid to laugh at onscreen fictional wars over the long holiday weekend; just make sure to remember the real-life heroes who sacrificed their lives for your freedom (which you’re lazily using to watch movies from the comfort of your couch).

1/10 'Tropic Thunder' Life imitates art in this Ben Stiller-directed comedy when a group of actors in a war film are incited by circumstances to become real-life soldiers.

2/10 'Hot Shots!' Retired U.S. Navy pilot Topper Harley (Charlie Sheen) is called back into the sky when Lt. Cmdr. James Block (Kevin Dunn) to partake in a classified mission.

3/10 'Hot Shots! Part Deux' Topper Harley (Charlie Sheen) is back at the behest of President Benson (Lloyd Bridges) who needs his skills to save hostages in Iraq in this Rambo parody.

4/10 'Good Morning, Vietnam' Radio show host Adrian Cronauer (Robin Williams) tries to lighten the spirits of soldiers stationed in Vietnam in this critically-acclaimed comedy.



5/10 'Stripes' John Winger (Bill Murray) enlists in the Army after getting fired and dumped only to seriously butt heads with his drill instructor during basic training.

6/10 'Sgt. Bilko' Sergeant Bilko (Steve Martin) has a side-hustle organizing a gambling operation at Fort Baxter that he must keep hidden from his commanding officer, Colonel Hall (Dan Aykroyd).

7/10 'The Men Who Stare at Goats' Lyn Cassady (George Clooney) claims to be one of several psychic soldiers who can walk through walls and kill goats with only a gaze. Journalist Bob Wilton (Ewan McGregor) trails him to Iraq on a mission to track down Bill Django (Jeff Bridges), the founder of the psychic soldiers’ unit.

8/10 'War Dogs' In this movie based on a true story, Efraim (Jonah Hill) and David (Miles Teller) are two friends who unexpectedly make a killing in arms deals during the Iraq War.



9/10 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' Kim Barker (Tina Fey) is a cable news producer who takes her show on the road…to a war zone in Afghanistan. Comedic culture shock ensues.

10/10 'In The Army Now' After losing their jobs, Bones (Pauly Shore) and Jack (Andy Dick) enlist in the Army, only to be promptly deployed to northern Africa, where they must face Libyan forces on the attack.

