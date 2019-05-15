John Wick Hex Announcement Trailer Breakdown | GameRevelations

Trailer Breakdown by: Mack Ashworth

Video by: James Armstrong

Lionsgate Games and Good Shepherd Entertainment have announced JOHN WICK HEX for PC and consoles. Based on the popular action movie franchise, John Wick Hex brings a unique look that’s quite distinct from the films.

Being based on a remarkably stylish film franchise, John Wick Hex features a unique cel-shaded art style. This should be no surprise coming from developer Mike Bithell. Previous games from Bithell, including Thomas Was Alone and Volume, both featured unique art styles, with the latter looking similar to this new one.

In regards to gameplay, instead of being a straight up shooter, John Wick Hex looks to be more of a strategy game. The trailer puts emphasis on the strategic nature of combat, comparing it to chess.

In practice, the game looks seems to have the tactical sensibility of X-Com. The player seems to control John’s actions with a mouse cursor. Highlighting a baddie brings up a number of actions that John can perform, from simply shooting them or using them as human shields all the way up to executing them. Naturally, John can also do a number of martial arts moves, just like in the movies.

Of course, being a John Wick game, there’s the question of whether or not Keanu Reeves is involved. While the in-game model does somewhat look like the actor, his presence in the game hasn’t been confirmed. However, actors Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are returning to voice their characters from the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. With this in mind, it is possible that Reeves is indeed voicing John Wick in the new game.

The announcement makes no mention of a release date yet; it just states that John Wick Hex is coming to both PC and consoles. What has been confirmed is that John Wick Hex is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store when it does eventually release for the PC.

