Fortnite Season X Trailer Breakdown | GameRevelations

The Fortnite Season 10 trailer definitely has long time fans of the game hyped, as it seems to point back to a simpler time, one when Dusty Depot was merely warehouses and not a giant hole in the ground. The trailer seems to be featured around the big orb that appeared in the game not long ago. No one really knows what this mysterious object is, but it seems that it is set to ‘explode’ and launch the game into some time of time warp. You can see the Season 10 Fortnite trailer for yourself in the video above.

Some think that Season 10 could see the return of The Visitor, although the trailer didn’t allude to that in any way the we saw. The trailer wraps up back on the main island, right next to Dusty Depot, which has been restored to its former glory. It also appears that time has stopped right before the meteor hits the ground, confirming suspicions that Season 10 will somehow go back in time prior to the events of the meteor strike.

There is still a lot that is unknown about Fortnite Season 10. However, one thing that we do know is that the new season will begin tomorrow. Be sure to keep your eye out for our Season 10 Week 1 challenges cheat sheet and other details surrounding the launch of the new season.

