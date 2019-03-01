Culture / Music
Solange

Solange Surprise: ‘When I Get Home’ Is the Latest Unexpected Album Drop

by Patrick Green
Photo: Noam Galai / Contributor (Getty Images)

The latest surprise album drop comes from Solange who released When I Get Home today at midnight. Taking a page out of big sis Beyonce’s marketing playbook, the experimental R&B songstress’ fourth full-length album came out of nowhere and is now topping timelines with some calling When I Get Home (which features Pharrell, Earl Sweatshirt, Tyler the Creator, Panda Bear, and Sampha) her best yet.

Solange had originally hinted at a fall 2018 follow-up to her 2017 Grammy-winning A Seat at the Table but there was no new news after that date had passed…until yesterday when Solange stealthily took over Black Planet, the largest free African-American social networking site, posting mysterious pictures and video clips of Southern black life through her trademark avant-garde lens.

While Beyonce didn’t invent the down-low release, Queen Bey has perfected it, first with Self-Titled, then with the visual game-changer Lemonade, and most recently with husband Jay-Z for Love is Everything. 

The secret album is a big, bold move that relies on brand rather than traditional marketing. Here are some of the other artists who have done it.

