Monday Morning Jolt: Rock It Like A President

Photo: SAUL LOEB / Staff (Getty Images)

Monday Morning Jolt realizes that being president is kind of a big deal. They get to pardon turkeys, throw out first pitches, and sell us hats. They also have a couple other duties, too. This Monday celebrates all presidents and gives some of us a day off.

For this playlist, we’re putting together some of the biggest bangers our commanders-in-chief supposedly like. This is their playlist, so if it sucks, blame them.

What better way to honor our presidents than to blast this playlist with your hand over your heart? Or just try and guess which president was down with Kendrick Lamar or Portugal. The Man. (hint: it wasn’t Nixon). This isn’t the playlist our country wants right now, but it is the one we need.

