Culture / Music
2019 Grammy Playlist

Mandatory’s 2019 Grammys Playlist

by Patrick Green
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

Now that the Super Bore — we mean Super Bowl — is over, the pop culture herd moves onto the next big event on the 2019 calendar: the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 on CBS. Pre-game for music’s biggest night with Mandatory’s 2019 Grammys Playlist.

ICYMI: Twitters Respond Perfectly to Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

We don’t want to bore you with songs from Cardi B, Drake, Camila Cabello, and other songs you’ve heard a million and one times. Our 2019 Grammys Playlist features the fresh voices like reggae up-and-comer Protoje, retro rockers Greta Van Fleet, and Spotify favorites Sofi Tukker.

Blast from the past: Watch Daft Punk & Stevie Wonder Rock ‘Get Lucky’ and ‘Freak Out’ Medley

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.