Mandatory’s 2019 Grammys Playlist
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)
Now that the Super Bore — we mean Super Bowl — is over, the pop culture herd moves onto the next big event on the 2019 calendar: the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10 on CBS. Pre-game for music’s biggest night with Mandatory’s 2019 Grammys Playlist.
We don’t want to bore you with songs from Cardi B, Drake, Camila Cabello, and other songs you’ve heard a million and one times. Our 2019 Grammys Playlist features the fresh voices like reggae up-and-comer Protoje, retro rockers Greta Van Fleet, and Spotify favorites Sofi Tukker.
