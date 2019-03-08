Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist Will Make It Hurt So Good

Halle Berry is doing something right. The 52 years young Oscar winner has never looked better. What’s her secret? It’s not just good genes. The upcoming John Wick 3 star and naked yoga devotee is a fitness buff in more ways than one.

Berry’s weekly Fitness Friday posts are the stuff of Instagram legend (see for yourself below) and she was kind enough to recently post her Workout Playlist.

Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist is a nice peek into what makes her sweat with some surprising tracks that make us love her even more (Kaytranada featuring Little Dragon)!