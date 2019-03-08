Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist Will Make It Hurt So Good
Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Contributor (Getty Images)
Halle Berry is doing something right. The 52 years young Oscar winner has never looked better. What’s her secret? It’s not just good genes. The upcoming John Wick 3 star and naked yoga devotee is a fitness buff in more ways than one.
Berry’s weekly Fitness Friday posts are the stuff of Instagram legend (see for yourself below) and she was kind enough to recently post her Workout Playlist.
Halle Berry’s Workout Playlist is a nice peek into what makes her sweat with some surprising tracks that make us love her even more (Kaytranada featuring Little Dragon)!
Thank God it’s #FitnessFriday! Have you ever had that feeling of giving all you’ve got and you just feel tapped out?? Well that’s me right now! I know you can relate as most of us lead super busy lives. I’m always asked how I handle fatigue and how I get the strength and energy to live my life and still work out as hard as I do. First of all let me say, it’s will power. It’s mind over matter. It’s determination. It’s deciding to make my health and my fitness journey important. Secondly, there is a really yummy shake that I drink once or twice a day. Sharing the ingredients today with you in my stories- if you decide to try it, let me know what you think and if it works for you. It’s been a real lifesaver for me. Shake it into the weekend yawl!