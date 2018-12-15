Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 12/15/2018

Oh, well done you! You’ve made it through another five days of employment, school, or whatever it is that burdens you during the week! It’s now finally time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump on in!

Monster Hunter World Free Trial (PS4, Xbox One)

Join in on the hunt for free with Monster Hunter World this weekend. Up until 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 16, PS4 and Xbox One owners can get full access to the game. See what all the critical acclaim and broken sales records are all about with the latest game in the franchise. Take down massive beasts with huge swords, as you rank up your character and earn better loot. And yes, you can indeed invite your friends to the fight!

Any progress you make during the free trial period will be carried over, should you decide to buy the paid-for version.

The Crew 2 Free Trial (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Up until Dec. 16, gamers on PC, PS4, and Xbox One can experience the entire The Crew 2 experience. This free trial celebrates the release of the recent update which brought the new Demolition Derby mode, with eight unique challenges and five fully destructible cars. The update also finally implemented PvP, so players can finally battle it out to find out who the best racer really is! What’s more, over 20 new activities and 14 new vehicles have been added to the game.

If you’ve not participated in a free The Crew 2 weekend before, you definitely should give it a go this time around. Featuring gameplay on land, sea, and air, there’s sure to be something that tickles your fancy!

Street Fighter 5 Trial (PC, PS4)

A limited-time trial of Street Fighter 5 is currently available on PC and PS4. Running up until Dec. 18, the trial allows access to the majority of content found within the full game.

Should you decide to purchase the full game on PC, you’ll find it at a 60 percent discount on Steam. Unfortunately, PS4 players can only currently buy it at full price.

