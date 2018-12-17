The Best EPs of 2018

Photo: Ayumi Mason (Getty Images)

Picking the best EPs can be a difficult task. More and more artists are releasing a slow trickle of new music or saving it all for an album. EPs may be slowly fading from the music landscape.

But these offerings prove they’re not gone yet. These EPs show what is great about the format. Artists aren’t afraid to experiment a little, cut loose, and try new things. That’s what EPs are perfect for.

With both established musicians and new voices on this list, there were plenty of EPs to check out this year. Here are the best EPs of 2018:

1/9 Grandson: 'A Modern Tragedy Vol. 1' Grandson bursts onto the scene with a sound that's right at home in 2018. These songs are melodic, sad, and pretty pissed off.

2/9 Open Mike Eagle: 'What Happens When I Try To Relax' Open Mike Eagle deftly jumps between serious introspection and bouncy joy. This entire EP keeps you guessing, with none of these songs feeling remotely related.

3/9 LPX: 'Bolt in the Blue' The lead singer of MS MR has branched out on her own, and brought the party. This EP exudes an unbridled, contagious energy.

4/9 Aphex Twin: 'Collapse EP' Aphex Twin has come back in full force after taking a decade off. Not only does this EP keep the off-putting weirdness of earlier work, it hints at darker turns to come.



5/9 DRAM: 'That's a Girls Name' DRAM shows that he's still growing on this too-brief EP. Blending some beautiful funk with a cheerful disposition, it's easy to keep on repeat.

6/9 Boygenius: 'Boygenius' It's not often three separate musicians with rocketing acclaim get together and decide to jam. Boygenius showcases their versatility while keeping us guessing if this is going to be more than a one-time thing.

7/9 Amber Mark: 'Conexão' This EP is beautiful, deep, and powerful. Amber Mark's voice is incredibly soulful, and Conexão will leave you wanting more.

8/9 Tierra Whack: 'Whack World' Featuring 15 songs in 15 minutes, this EP feels more like the ultimate "go with the flow" approach. Each song is a minute long, and they all bring you biting commentary on everything from men to manicures.



9/9 Black Thought: 'Streams of Thought Vol. 1' As one of the founders of the Roots, Black Thought has seen a lot. He brings a self-assured confidence to this EP, knowing when to hit the gas and when to take it easy. It's one wild ride.