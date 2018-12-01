Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 12/1/2018

Photo: EA

Congratulations on getting through the week! It’s now time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump on in!

PS Plus December 2018 Games (PS4, PS4, PS Vita)

If you own a PS4, you are most likely subscribed to PlayStation Plus. In addition to granting you access to many games’ online modes, PS Plus also offers free titles for each month. The PS Plus December 2018 games are comprised of Onrush and Soma for PS4, Steredenn and Steins;Gate for PS3, and Iconoclasts and Papers, Please for PS Vita. (Iconoclasts is also playable on PS4 through cross-play.) Highlights here are Soma and Papers, Please, and we highly recommend that you give these a go!

Turn It Up: The 9 Best Music Video Games You’ll Ever Play

Xbox Games With Gold December 2018 Games (Xbox One, Xbox 360)

Xbox players also get a set of games with an Xbox Games With Gold subscription. If you’re signed up, you’ll be able to access the following Games With Gold December 2018 titles: Q.U.B.E 2 and Never Alone for Xbox One, and Dragon Age 2 and Mercenaries: Playground of Destruction for Xbox 360 (and Xbox One, where backward compatibility is supported).

Gifted Games: 11 New Video Games To Add To Your Christmas List

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Added to EA Access (Xbox One)

If you’ve invested the $30 (or $5 per month) required for Xbox One’s EA Access pass, then you’ll want to hear about the latest addition to the service. Star Wars Battlefront 2 has now been added, available to all current and new subscribers. This is indeed the complete version of the game, including all of the expansions. This news follows the release of the Obi-Wan Kenobi and General Grievous Hero releases, as well as the new Geonosis map.

Find more content like this at