This Week in Trailers: ‘Toy Story 4’ Quadruples Your Fun

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

Toy Story 4

Disney•Pixar has released the first official Toy Story 4 teaser trailers ahead of the June 21, 2019 release.

Dumbo

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new trailer for the live-action Dumbo remake. The Tim Burton film flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel

20th Century Fox has released a new Alita: Battle Angel trailer for producer James Cameron and director Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming action-adventure adaptation starring Rosa Salazar as the title character. Alita: Battle Angel will debut on Feb. 14, 2019.

Fighting With My Family

MGM has released the official Fighting with My Family trailer, the upcoming comedy-drama starring Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn. The film opens in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.

Getting Thrashed on Twitter: Don’t Tell The Rock Wrestling Isn’t Real

Wonder Park

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for their upcoming original animated movie, Wonder Park. The film opens on March 15, 2019.

Everybody Knows

Focus Features has released the official Everybody Knows trailer and poster for the upcoming thriller starring Penélope Cruz, Javier Bardem, and Ricardo Darín. The film will arrive in theaters in February 2019.

Leprechaun Returns

Lionsgate has unveiled a new trailer for the horror sequel/reboot Leprechaun Returns starring Taylor Spreitler, Pepi Sonuga, Sai Bennett, and Linden Porco as the titular baddie. Lionsgate will release Leprechaun Returns on Digital and On Demand Dec. 11.

