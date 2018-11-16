Binge & Buy: ‘The Meg’ Makes a Big, Big Debut on Blu-ray

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

The Meg

A deep-sea submersible filled with an international research crew lies disabled at the bottom of the Pacific after having been attacked by a massive shark previously thought to be extinct. With time running out, expert deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew — and the ocean itself — from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon.

Mile 22

In a visceral modern thriller from the director of Lone Survivor, Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and little-known unit. Aided by a top-secret tactical command team, Silva must transport an asset (Iko Uwais) who has vital information to an airfield for extraction before the enemy closes in.

Alpha

While on his first hunt with his tribe’s most elite group, a young man is injured and left for dead. Awakening to find himself broken and alone, he must learn to survive and navigate the harsh and unforgiving wilderness. Reluctantly taming a lone wolf abandoned by its pack, the pair learns to rely on each other and become unlikely allies, enduring countless dangers and overwhelming odds in order to find their way home before the deadly winter arrives.

Juliet, Naked

This is the story of Annie (Rose Byrne), the long-suffering girlfriend of Duncan (Chris O’Dowd), and her unlikely transatlantic romance with once-revered, now faded, singer-songwriter Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke), who also happens to be the subject of Duncan’s musical obsession.



Final Score

After deadly terrorists abduct his niece at a soccer match, an ex-soldier with lethal fighting skills wages a one-man war to save her and prevent mass destruction. Dave Bautista, Pierce Brosnan, and Ray Stevenson star.

Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings

This new installment sees the detective embroiled in his most difficult case yet. Accused of wrongdoing by Empress Wu, Detective Dee must defend himself against this formidable foe, all while investigating a crime wave that has engulfed the city, marked by strange and seemingly supernatural occurrences.

Puzzle

After years of concerning herself exclusively with the needs and wants of her husband and sons, Agnes has found something that she wants to do: puzzling. Stepping out of her domestic bubble to pursue her new hobby, Agnes meets Robert, a wealthy, reclusive inventor who recruits her as his partner for an upcoming world jigsaw tournament. Each day she spends out in the world takes Agnes further along on the road to a new understanding of herself.

Reissues

First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Rambo III (4K)

The first three films in Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo saga come home to Blu-ray, so you can see every muscle ripple, helicopter explosion, and bullet hit in crystal clarity.

Air Force One (4K)

Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman star in the hit 1997 thriller about an uncompromising U.S. president who has just told the world he will not negotiate with terrorists. When Russian neo-nationalists hijack Air Force One, the world’s most secure and extraordinary aircraft, the President is faced with a nearly impossible decision to give in to terrorist demands or sacrifice not only the country’s dignity but the lives of his wife and daughter.



The Last Movie

Dennis Hopper’s legendary follow-up to Easy Rider is about a Hollywood movie crew in the midst of making a western in a remote Peruvian village. When production wraps, Hopper, as the baleful stuntman Kansas, remains, attempting to find redemption in the isolation of Peru and the arms of a former prostitute. Meanwhile, the local Indians have taken over the abandoned set and begun to stage a ritualistic re-enactment of the production with Kansas as their sacrificial lamb.

Topper Returns

Thorne Smith’s famous character turns amateur detective as the ghost of a beautiful, murdered girl (played by Joan Blondell) enlists him to try and find her killer in an eerie old house, filled with trap doors, secret passages, and plenty of eccentric characters.

Tarzan’s Greatest Adventure

The mighty Lord of the Apes (Gordon Scott) is on a deadly trail. He’s determined to find the diamond hunters (including Anthony Quayle and Sean Connery) who brought terror and death to a peaceful village. But as much as Tarzan is a tracker and avenger, he’s also a protector.

Lisbon

For Captain Robert John Evans (Ray Milland), smuggling black-market goods is nothing out of the ordinary. But he’s hired by Aristides Mavros (Claude Rains) for a more involved assignment: sneaking an imprisoned American (Percy Marmont) out of communist-controlled territory.

Dances With Wolves (SteelBook)

Kevin Costner stars in and directs this triumphant masterpiece written by Michael Blake, based on his novel. This breathtaking SteelBook Collector’s Edition includes the original theatrical cut for the first time on Blu-ray, an extended cut of the film and an entire disc of bonus features.

Single White Female

An innocent want ad (SWF seeks female to share apartment in West 70s; non-smoker, professional preferred) opens the door to murderous, psychotic terror in this pulse-pounding shocker starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

Windtalkers Ultimate Edition

In the brutal World War II Battle of Saipan, Sergeant Joe Enders (Nicolas Cage) guards — and ultimately befriends — Ben Yahzee (Adam Beach), a young Navajo trained in the one wartime code never broken by the enemy, the Navajo Code.



Bloodlust

Haunted by a childhood trauma, a deaf-mute accountant develops a fixation with blood spilling across his skin. Brief flirtations with ketchup and red ink seem to satisfy him at first, but he soon develops a taste for the real thing.

Perversion Story

Dr. George Dumurrier is looking for money to expand the San Francisco-based clinic he runs with his brother. He is also having an affair with Jane, a glamorous fashion photographer. When Dumurrier’s wife Susan dies following an asthma attack, leaving him a million dollar insurance payout, it seems that all his problems are solved — until an anonymous phone call sends him to the Roaring 20s strip club, where he is astonished to discover that its featured performer, the dangerously desirable Monica Weston, looks exactly like his dead wife.

New on Digital HD

The Equalizer 2

Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall, serving an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed — but this time it’s personal.

The New Romantic

Frustrated with the lack of chivalrous guys her own age, a college senior (Jessica Barden) gives up on dating for love and decides to date an older man in exchange for gifts instead.

Jinn (In theaters and digital Nov. 16)

Summer is a 17-year-old carefree black girl whose world is turned upside down when her mother, a popular meteorologist named Jade Jennings, abruptly converts to Islam and becomes a different person, prompting Summer to reevaluate her identity.

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

Elementary: The Sixth Season

How would the legendary Sherlock Holmes cope if he lost his one-of-a-kind deductive skills? The famed detective Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) faces this devastating possibility when he is diagnosed with Post-Concussion Syndrome, a disorder that causes physical and cognitive symptoms including memory loss. With his career, calling and sobriety all at stake, he must rely even more on his steadfast partner Dr. Joan Watson (Lucy Liu).

